Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie sheds light on ‘too much to bear’ pregnancy struggles as labor day nears

Jason Kelce is set to welcome his fourth daughter soon, and his wife Kylie has been open about the process of awaiting her due date. And it has not been easy at times, as she revealed on the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday.

In the early portion, she recalled seeing a TikTok clip from a certain Jonathan Hartman that featured his expectant wife admitting to having had her underwear cut off to facilitate the removal of her pants.

Trying to relate it to her own experience, she said (quotes begin at 03:14):

"I can't say that I've ever cut off my underwear; but I have had times where I will disappear and come back in like a robe or a dress, and Jason will be like, ‘Why did you just change your clothes?’ And I have to explain to him that the feeling of anything touching my belly in a restrictive way AKA a band from pants or underwear is too much to bear."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie recalls being mocked for her size by her grandmother

Sticking to the subject of babies, Kylie also recalled being "huge" when she was delivered. Sharing an image of herself as a baby, she recalled by reading the caption beside it (segment starts at 05:35):

“'How big were you when you came out?' I was 12 lbs one ounce and showed her the picture, and she laughed and said 'I knew you were huge.'

“I had been told that at the time of my delivery, the Doctor who delivered me, I was his largest baby he had ever delivered. My parents, I don’t think, were very surprised. My sister was 9.5 ounces and broke her collarbone on the way out. So the minute they told my mom I was going to be bigger, (she) said, 'Just, that’s a forward exit. I want you to just slice me open.'”

For reference, the largest baby ever delivered, as certified by Guinness World Records, is Babe Bates, who was 22 pounds and was 28 inches tall when he was born on January 18, 1979. However, he lived for only eleven hours before dying.

