Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie shares Super Bowl memory that still stresses her out

When Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2018, the city celebrated like never before. However, the former center's wife, Kylie Kelce, barely remembers it.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kylie shared how overwhelming the experience was.

“I don’t have that many memories because I blacked out,” Kylie said. "The Eagles won Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota and it was incredible. My husband was the center at the time. It was unreal to watch."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Kylie added how the pressure of the game, knowing how much it meant to the team and the city, was almost too much to handle.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Kylie knew how long Eagles fans had been waiting for that moment. After years of disappointment, seeing her husband play in such a big game was both exciting and nerve-racking. She also admitted that thinking about it now still makes her sweat.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce stayed neutral at 2025 Super Bowl

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played in the 2025 Super Bowl, many fans were curious about who Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, would support.

Kylie, who is also the sister-in-law of Chiefs star Travis Kelce, wore all black while sitting in a VIP suite with family, including Jason and Taylor Swift. With no red for the Chiefs or green for the Eagles, her outfit showed she wasn’t taking sides.

On Jan. 30, she justified her decision to show up in a neutral color on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. Kylie said that she was excited to witness an important moment in football history and talked about her love and support for Travis.

“Travis has been there for his entire career," Kylie said. "He has worked so hard and put in so much time that I am truly, as always, cheering Travis on. And I love him. He’s my family, so I will always cheer on Travis’s accomplishments and hopefully successes."

Kylie also has deep ties to the Eagles.

“I was raised to bleed green," Kylie said. "I have friends who are still associated with the team. I have a close relationship with a lot of people in the Eagles organization. I get to live in the Philadelphia community and will also be cheering for the success of those people."

Kylie, who is a mom of three with a fourth on the way, made it clear that she was at the game to support her loved ones and not to pick sides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.