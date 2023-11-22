Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie continue to gush about how amazing an uncle Travis Kelce is to their daughters. The oldest Kelce and his wife have three daughters: Wyatt, 3; Elliotte, 2; and Bennett, 8 months.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, the couple spoke about the upcoming holidays with their families.

Kylie noted how the NFL schedule can be difficult around the holidays and that the family celebration is typically put on hold. She was then asked about Travis Kelce and his skills as an uncle, in response to which she was fulsome in praise.

"It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason.

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that,'" she added.

Kylie Kelce went on with her description of Travis Kelce as an uncle:

"Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?' He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it.

"So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through."

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are grateful for Travis as their daughter's uncle and how attentive he is towards them. Even playing with blocks and everything else they may want.

Travis Kelce's young niece is a Swiftie

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has taken the NFL world by storm in the last few months. While his fan base has grown even larger than it already was, it appears he has a family member who is a fan of the singer.

'Swifties' began learning about the NFL after their favorite singer began dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. In a video posted by Kylie Kelce, their older daughter Wyatt was sitting on the sofa watching her dad's game with her mom. She then began asking her mom questions about every player.

“just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid trying to avoid a nap. who knows?"

Kylie Kelce posted the video stating that her oldest daughter was another 'Swiftie' learning about the NFL. Then she added that the toddler may have been trying to avoid nap time.