Jason Kelce's wife Kylie silences media narrative over Taylor Swift drama in scathing TikTok rant

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, left no stone unturned while addressing misleading media narratives about Taylor Swift. In a TikTok video, Kylie called out incorrect headlines about Swift while also keeping the rant fun for her viewers.

The source, of course, was a quote from her interview answering a question on Taylor Swift. With the Blank Space singer dating Travis Kelce, people have been quick to connect Swift to Kylie Kelce.

As per Kylie, however, there is no bad blood between her and Taylor Swift.

Adding a screenshot of the article, Kylie said:

"Go watch. Go watch that video. Go watch that interview. 'Jason Kelce's wife Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight, saying, it's not my cup of tea'. I said, it's not my cup of tea to be, like, have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. That...you're reaching. You are reaching. You're reaching".

Kylie also shared another screenshot, this time of another Eagles wife (Annie Elliott) seemingly mocking her. Upset over the headline, Kylie asked people to keep Annie's name out of their mouths.

"And while I'm at it, fellow Eagles wife mocks? You see, this woman right here? Will protect at all costs. You keep her name out your mouth. These tabloid nonsense. Let me tell you what. What we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts. In Philadelphia: F**k around and find out".

What was Kylie Kelce's original comment on Taylor Swift?

The original comment, which Kylie referenced, was from Kansas City's #StickWithKC field hockey clinic for girls events. She was speaking to Spectrum News directly about being in the spotlight.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera. I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter".

Always upfront about her views, Kylie didn't express any animosity towards Taylor Swift or her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Married to Jason Kelce for a long time, Kylie has gained her own fanbase on social media.

Kylie Kelce's Eagles jacket crossed a massive $35,000 bid

Earlier this month, Kylie Kelce turned heads for wearing the famous Princess Diana-inspired Eagles jacket. The very jacket was auctioned off by The Eagles Autism Foundation, the bid hitting over $10,000 easily.

As revealed by Jason Kelce, actor Rob McElhenney was one to make a $10,050 bid. In total, the jacket sold for $35,000, which is over 87 times its original price.