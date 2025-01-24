Jason Kelce's wife Kylie speaks on what it takes to be a 'good sports spouse'

Jason Kelce has been the quintessential sportsman for years: kind-hearted, well-spoken, and cheerful. He has also benefitted from a fruitful six-year marriage to his wife Kylie (nee McDevitt), with whom he has three daughters (with a fourth on the way).

On Thursday's episode of her Not Gonna Lie Podcast, Kylie shared her tips to be a "good sports spouse." She first began by saying that a good sports spouse will have to accept that their partner's thoughts will be dominated by how his team performs.

The second she spoke about was superstitions. This includes sitting a certain way, standing in one spot, a specific volume number and more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Instead of calling out our sickness, I suggest playing along or, honestly, taking the day off," she said. "Treat yourself to something you'd rather be doing. Get out of the house. But if you're gonna be in a shared space with the spouse, you need to be there and you need to be supportive."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kylie Kelce also said that one should never say, "It's just a game." She added that if the partner's team loses, they should be allowed to "grieve".

"I think that anyone who has a serious sports spouse will know that a win or a loss can very much dictate at the very least how the next 24 to 48 hours go in your house. You know that this has the possibility of lifting up or tearing down our city as a whole. That's not a game, that's our lives."

And as a bonus, if one is joining a watch party, give notice:

"Join in. Give people a fair warning. Do not take a crazy sports spouse out of the house into someone else's home and expect that the friends you're going to spend the day with have seen what they are about to see."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shares thoughts on motherhood

Parenthood is one of the most important roles positions that one can assume in life, and Jason Kelce is no different. Being retired has allowed him to be around with his daughters when he is not in ESPN's booth, and his wife, Kylie, shares the same notions.

In that same episode, while conversing with online influencer and fellow mother Amanda Hirsch, she called motherhood "the most selfless" and "all-encompassing thing" that a good number have misunderstood.

"At any point in the day, you do have to always be concerned about the tiny humans you're responsible for, but I think there is a misconception that it wipes out the rest of you and makes you solely mom," she said (34:05).

Kylie Kelce added that being a mother is just one aspect of a person's life and should be treated as such.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback