Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie is still upset at Eagles legend for losing Super Bowl ring

During an episode of "New Heights Live" in May 2024, Jason Kelce ended up losing his Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring. Even though it's been nine months since he lost it, his wife Kylie Kelce won't let that slide away so easily.

During Thursday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie revealed that she is still upset with Jason losing his Super Bowl ring in a "kitty pool of chili." Talking about how she plans to "rub salt in the wound" of Jason every now and then, Kylie said:

"He lost the ring in chilly, that is correct. He did. I have not let him live that down. I will always bring that back up. It still stings, I think. I think I'm just continuing to rub salt in the wound." (38:00)

"But it is a wound that should remain open for the pouring of salt because of how ridiculous it is that he insisted that we put his actual Super Bowl ring in a kitty pool of chili. I can't. I love him so much. He's just so ridiculous," Kelly added.

Kylie Kelce revealed if Jason will take off his shirt during Super Bowl

Before talking about not forgiving Jason Kelce for losing his Super Bowl ring, Kylie revealed if the ex-Eagles star plans to take off his shirt in the Super Bowl 59, just like he did during the Chiefs vs Bills AFC Championship game last season. Talking about how there's a low possibility of that happening, Kylie said:

"My husband is very much someone who can just get down with a good fan base, and I think Bill's Mafia has shown that they are just a good, passionate fan base. That's why he let everyone see his, you know, chest. I will say that our girls did see that. They saw it live, and my mom texted me and said that Ellie said, I could be misquoting this." (14:09)

"But it's something along the lines of, ‘Why are dad's boobs out?’ So, I don't think his shirt's coming off this time. It also helped that it was freezing cold in Buffalo and, so taking his shirt off was just like embracing the cold. Whereas in New Orleans, it's a dome, not as exciting to disrobe," Kylie added.

With the Super Bowl almost a day away, fans would be looking forward to seeing Kylie Kelce cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Caesars Superdome. Recently, Kylie revealed the primary reason why she won't be supporting her brother-in-law Travis Kelce in the big game.

