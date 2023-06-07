Le'Veon Bell and the Kelce Brothers have all seen success in the NFL, but the running back, tight end, and center have very different pregame rituals. At least, that is the only conclusion one could draw after hearing the brothers react to the star's recent revelation that he didn't seem to give one iota about the league's standing rules on the substance.

News broke in recent days that the former superstar running back would smoke before games, leading the Kelce brothers to react on the New Heights Podcast, starting with the Chiefs tight end:

"Bell said, 'When I played football, I smoked bro.' Even before the games, I smoked. And I'd go out there and run for 150 and two touchdowns.' … Could you imagine being high on an NFL field with grown men running at you?"

Travis' brother responded, revealing how strongly he was offended at the idea. Spoiler: he was not.

"Hey man. Different strokes for different folks. Whatever gets it done. I'm not here to question."

In other words, as long as the player produces, it appears the star center doesn't care what they do. With the Eagles center's career winding down, it seems one can be assured that if the center becomes their next boss, he will be hands off.

Le'Veon Bell's career statistics

In the early-mid 2010s, the Pittsburgh Steelers were a centerplace for drama. Between Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell, head coach Mike Tomlin had his hands full with multiple massive personalities to reign in. One of the plllars of the "Killer B's," Bell gave the defense one more thing to think about in addition to locking down Brown and Roethlisberger.

At first, things operated at a smooth clip for the running back. By the end of his second season in the league, many put him near the top of the rankings at the position. In his first five seasons, he broke 1000 yards in three of them and at least 850 in four.

However, the Steelers didn't seem to be completely sold on the running back. Bell wanted a massive pay raise and elected to skip a season because the two parties were unable to come to terms. He missed the 2018 season and surfaced as a member of the New York Jets. At this point, his career was winding down and after 2019, he failed to muster even 30 percent of his career-best season.

In his career, he rushed for 6554 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also earned 3289 yards through the air and nine receiving touchdowns. Today, the running back is attempting to grow a career in boxing.

