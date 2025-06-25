Jason Kelce shares hilarious take on Travis Kelce NSFW tattoo on fan's leg

It seems like getting an NSFW tattoo of Jason or Travis Kelce is all the rage among NFL fans. While many were just getting over a hilarious Jason Kelce fan tattoo, another one featuring Travis Kelce, this time, has taken over the internet.

The Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast uploaded a picture on X on Tuesday. The post featured a stylized NSFW tattoo of Travis riding an ASHOC Accelerator energy drink can with flames shooting out of it. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a partner and endorser of the energy drink brand.

Jason seems to approve of the tattoo. On Wednesday, he tweeted:

"I mean 10 out of 10. That’ll pop some rockets."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reacts to an NSFW tattoo featuring the Eagles legend

Travis Kelce isn't the only one who has a crazy NSFW tattoo doing the rounds on social media. Earlier this month, a tattoo artist went viral for a piece he did depicting Jason Kelce. However, it seems like his wife, Kylie, does not approve of the ink.

The tattoo depicts Jason posing in an NSFW manner along with a Philadelphia Eagles logo. The Kelce brothers featured the tattoo on their podcast. The Eagles legend then opened up about how Kylie reacted to the tattoo.

Jason: "Kylie told me it was a woman and her name was Lauren. Kylie's got. Kylie's all over this. She was like, the f*** is this?"

Travis: "Yeah, she wants to see pin up Jason herself."

Jason: "One night, should I roll into the bedroom like this, throw on the elbow, my game socks, my elbow pads, go to the facilities and get my hands and wrists, wrist tape, put the gloves on?"

The Kelce brothers then joked about how Jason should recreate the pose in honor of the fan's tattoo.

