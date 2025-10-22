Jason Kelce shares honest take about Brandon Graham's unretirement amid Eagles' struggle

Jason Kelce gave a candid take on Wednesday about Brandon Graham’s decision to come out of retirement. He is supporting his longtime teammate’s move to help Philadelphia's defense in its search for stability.

The two played 13 seasons together before Kelce retired after the 2023 campaign. Graham stepped away following the Eagles’ 2025 Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

"I'm just happy that Brandon's doing what he wants to do," Kelce said (36:10), via the "New Heights" podcast. "He wants to continue playing. Yeah, and that opportunity is there. And to be honest, I think the Eagles can use him in multiple ways.

"But at the end of the day, if you still want to play, you got to go play because you don't want to look back in 10 years and be like, 'Man, I really wish I would have done another season. I wish I would have been there with the guys for that following one.' And I don't think anything that happens this year is going to erase the incredible career he's already had."

Graham rejoined the team on Tuesday after veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith unexpectedly retired, leaving Philadelphia short on pass-rush depth.

Brandon Graham returns to a battered defensive front

Brandon Graham’s comeback fills a critical void for the 5-2 Eagles, who have struggled to generate consistent pressure. The defensive front was already weakened after losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency. Za’Darius Smith’s abrupt retirement last week only deepened those concerns.

Depth has been a recurring issue for Philadelphia. Nolan Smith Jr. was placed on injured reserve in September with a triceps injury, while Ogbo Okoronkwo suffered a similar setback in Week 4. The remaining rotation of Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeez Ojulari and Patrick Johnson has produced limited results. Only one active edge rusher has registered a sack this season.

Now in his 16th year, Graham extends his franchise record for most games played. The defensive end has played in 206 games and is third in team history with 76.5 sacks. He also holds the franchise record for postseason sacks with 5.5.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean praised Brandon Graham’s impact beyond the stat sheet.

"No matter if he comes back in any capacity, if he plays every snap or no snaps, it don't matter," Dean said on Tuesday, via The Athletic. "The energy that BG brings is unparalleled."

Philadelphia will host the Giants on Sunday.

