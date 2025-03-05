Jason Kelce shuts down 'tush push' safety concerns after Packers push for ban

Jason Kelce doesn't want to hear that the tush push is unfair or unsafe. The former Philadelphia Eagles center who helped perfect the play for the team shut down concerns of the play on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

Kelce's comments come after reports of the Green Bay Packers presenting a possible ban of the tush push. The matter will likely come up for discussion in the offseason owners' meetings. Kelce said that he believes the proposal of a ban is due to jealousy as the Eagles are the only team that has been extremely effective.

(41:19) Jason: "Everyone is debating the Tush Push. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has submitted a rule proposal to ban the Tush Push quarterback sneak. I mean, listen, I get it. I would want to ban it too if we sucked at it and it wasn't a mechanical advantage.

"The only issue I have with people is when they say it's not a football play, that it's rugby. I don't know what’s more of a football play. I really don’t. What represents football more than physicality and toughness?"

Travis Kelce then questioned the reasoning for the proposal.

Travis: "Don’t get me wrong, Jason’s having fun with it, but I just don’t understand the proposal. Why do people want to ban it?"

Jason: "There’s a safety concern. They think it's more dangerous. In my experience, it is not a play that significantly increases the chance of injury. Do guys get hurt on it sometimes? Yes. But so do players on every other play in the NFL."

Jason Kelce continued by adding that it's not a play that he looked forward to doing, but it is worth it for the yardage:

"Does it suck? Yeah. Is it a fun play to run? No—except when you get the first down or touchdown. But does it increase the chance of injury? I just haven’t seen that in my experience."

The former Philadelphia Eagles center also said the idea of the tush push being 'unfair' is wrong because every team can do it.

Andy Reid applauds the Eagles' success with the tush push after Super Bowl LIX loss

While the Green Bay Packers may be eager to ban the tush push, there are other NFL teams that are giving credit to the Eagles for their execution of the play. After being defeated 40-22 by the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid applauded the Eagles for the play.

“It’s a heck of a play … my hat goes off to them,” Andy Reid told reporters after the Super Bowl loss.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week that it is indeed a legal play.

Harbaugh told McAfee that teams need to either learn how to stop it or learn how to run it.

