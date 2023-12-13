Jason and Travis Kelce are both on a losing streak, but that didn't stop Jason from praising Travis' would-be clutch play of the year.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Chiefs tight end got a round of applause from the Eagles center. Here's how Jason put it:

"It was like a perfect spiral. Like how did you go from having it tucked to throwing a perfect spiral that fast? ... That is not something you see every day. Insane creativity."

In the clip, Travis Kelce also defended Kadarius Toney, the wide receiver who drew the penalty that erased the would-be touchdown. He said that he was going to run that play again if he saw the opportunity.

Despite drawing the penalty that lost the game against the Bills on Sunday, the endorsement was ringing from the tight end. Many have called for Kelce and others to put pressure on the receivers to avoid penalties and dropped passes. However, the Chiefs tight end has done the opposite, opting to continue to build them up instead of tearing them down.

Travis Kelce's offense stuck in three-week downtrend

While the team's defense has been up and down over the last three weeks, the offense has consistently eroded. On November 26, against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team put up 31 points. Then, on December 3, the offense dropped to just 19 points against the Green Bay Packers. On December 10, the offense finished with just 17 points.

The Chiefs face the New England Patriots, which, at face value, seemingly would be an opportunity to get back in the win column. However, Bill Belichick's defense has been cooking. The defense hasn't given up more than 20 points in a game since October, which could be setting up the Chiefs for a fourth-straight decline.

Even if the team's point totals have slipped, Travis Kelce's work has been as good as it has been throughout his career. There were some worries at points this year that he was declining.

However, after his late-game heroics against the Bills, it is clear that while decline is inevitable, it will not be happening in 2023. With 105 yards against the Patriots, he would cross 1000 yards for the eighth straight season.

