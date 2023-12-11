Why was Chiefs' touchdown called back against Bills? Full breakdown of Travis Kelce's near-iconic Week 14 play

The Kansas City Chiefs thought they had a game-winning touchdown over the Buffalo Bills with just over a minute to play on Sunday.

The Bills kicked a go-ahead field goal with just under two minutes to go to take a 20-17 lead. Kansas City got the ball and started to march down the field.

On second down, Mahomes threw the ball downfield to Travis Kelce who lateraled it to Kadarius Toney, who was wide open and ran in for a 49-yard touchdown. It was an incredible play, but it was called back due to a flag.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The refs threw a flag right when Mahomes snapped the ball, as Toney was lined up offside.

Expand Tweet

Toney lining up offside negated the play and pushed the Chiefs back five yards. Buffalo subsequently force Mahomes to throw two incompletions to get a much-needed win.

After the game, referee Carl Cheffers explained why it was too egregious to not call:

"Ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up. No warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they're actually blocking our view of the ball.

"We would give them a warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond a warning."

Although the refs thought that Toney was too far offside, the Chiefs were vocally unhappy about the call.

Patrick Mahomes slams refs after Chiefs' loss to Bills

After the contentious call was made, Patrick Mahomes was visibly angry with the refs.

He subsequently threw two more incompletions as the Chiefs lost the game. Mahomes was heated on the sidelines. When he went to hug Josh Allen, he told the Bills quarterback that it was one of the worst calls he had seen.

He continued to vent his frustration saying that offensive offside is something that doesn't get called.

"I've played seven years (and) never had offensive offside called,'' Mahomes said. "That's elementary school (stuff) we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough. Lost for words. It's tough. Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we're talking about the refs. It's just not what we want for the NFL and for football.

"What you want as a competitor is you practice all week to go out there and try to win, and you want it to be about your team and that team and see what happens. You don't want to be talking about this stuff after the game. I'm not worried about if there was a flag on the next player or whatever, not a flag. I want to go out there and play and then see what happens at the end, see what the score is, and then I can live with the results.''

With the loss, the Chiefs dropped to 8-5 and will go on the road to play the New England Patriots next Sunday.