  • Jason Kelce takes playful shot at Travis Kelce's fit for Mavs-T'Wolves Game 3 outing with Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

Jason Kelce takes playful shot at Travis Kelce's fit for Mavs-T'Wolves Game 3 outing with Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 28, 2024 16:52 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three
Travis Kelce's outfit for the Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks playoff game had his brother hysterical.

Travis Kelce's offseason travels have yet to cool down, as he made an appearance in Dallas, Texas, this past weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seated courtside alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Sunday night to attend NBA Conference Finals Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Travis Kelce's fashion choice caught the attention of many, including his older brother Jason Kelce. The Super Bowl-winning tight end's Heron Preston-cut jeans had some fans mocking his outfit and jokingly questioned if Taylor Swift's cats had gotten a hold of the denim.

The post on X said: “What the f*** did taylor cats do with his jeans."

The post on X got the attention of Jason Kelce, who said that he thought it was funny. The now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center is in an ongoing debate with his wife, Kylie Kelce, over whether they should get a cat for their family.

also-read-trending Trending
"Now that's funny!"

According to the Style by Kelce account on X, the razor-cut Heron Preston jeans that Kelce wore to the NBA playoff game cost $835.

NBA fans booed Travis Kelce at Mavericks' playoff game

Travis Kelce joined his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, courtside. The Mahomes are big fans of the Dallas Mavericks, who are currently taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.

During the game, the video board at American Airlines Center praised Travis Kelce during a commercial timeout. The crowd then proceeded to boo the tight end until the camera panned over to Mahomes. The crowd was more receptive to the Texas native, who then stood to hype up the crowd.

There is still no definitive reason as to why the Dallas Mavericks fan base has an issue with Kelce. If it were due to the Kansas City Chiefs' recent success, then it's likely they wouldn't be happy to see Patrick Mahomes either.

Perhaps they aren't fans of the media attention he and Taylor Swift have received since they began dating.

