Ahead of home leg, Patrick Mahomes sends a message to Mavericks fans after WCF Game 2 win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Dallas Mavericks supporter. Mahomes had a message for Mavericks supporters after their thrilling 109-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Facing Anthony Edwards and company in the second match of the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks came back from being 18 points down to pull off a thrilling win.

Luka Doncic starred for his team with 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Irving added 20 points and six assists, which included the game-winning three. The Mavericks have now won both of their games at the Target Center.

The series will now move to the American Airlines Center, as the Mavericks have a clear opportunity to finish the series in the home arena. Regardless, Mahomes is excited about the prospect:

“See yall in Dallas!!”

The Timberwolves saw Anthony Edwards produce his third successive off-night concerning his shooting. They now have a mammoth task ahead of them. Edwards had 21 points and seven assists on the night but went just 5-17 from the field.

Patrick Mahomes is a major Dallas Mavericks fan

Mahomes seems to have been a Mavericks supporter for a considerable time. Like many Mavs fans, he has been impressed with the team's response in the postseason. Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been in commanding form and have set the team up for a potential finals appearance.

Before the conference finals, Mahomes said he had little confidence in the Mavs winning Game 1:

“Oh, we’ll lose tonight. That’s what the Mavs do. I told everyone in the (Chiefs) locker room that we will lose tonight, but when I come back after Memorial Day, the Mavs will be up 2-1, and then we can talk about a series.”

Of course, the Timberwolves need a win to make that prediction come true, although they did lose the first two games. However, their superstars will have to come good for that to happen. Edwards has a lot of expectations on his shoulders, which seems to have played against him in recent games.

While KAT had a better game comparatively, the Timberwolves struggled with their shooting all night. They needed to make plenty of adjustments before Game 3. On the other hand, their latest performances are bound to add to Mahomes’ confidence.