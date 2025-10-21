  • home icon
"Jason Kelce your turn," "Recession indicator": NFL fans react as Brandon Graham unretires to sign with Eagles

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:19 GMT
NFL fans react as Brandon Graham unretires to sign with Eagles

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham has made an important decision regarding his professional football career. The veteran defensive end had hung up his cleats in March after 15 seasons in the league.

However, according to reports by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Brandon Graham has decided to unretire and return to the gridiron. The veteran Pro Bowler is expected to sign with his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans on social media shared their reactions to the news of Graham's decision to unretire months after hanging up his cleats. Some urged seven-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce to do the same and return to play for the Eagles.

@JasonKelce your turn," this fan said.
"@JasonKelce get the band back together," one fan commented.

Others questioned the defensive end's decision to unretire.

"Recession indicator," this fan wrote.
"Call it revenge or legacy, but is this smart or desperation from the Eagles?" another fan commented.
"Bro said this Eagles defense so s**t they need me back," one fan said.
"Bro gonna retire again when he was to line up against andrew thomas on Sunday," another fan wrote.
The Eagles had drafted Brandon Graham with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. In 15 seasons, he has played 206 games for the team. The defensive end had recorded a total of 487 tackles, 76.5 sacks 126 tackles for loss and 153 quarterback hits.

Graham's decision to unretire comes a week after veteran DE Za'Darius Branch announced his retirement. Apart from this, Nolan Smth Jr. and Ogbo Okoronkwo were both placed on the injured reserve. This left Nick Sirianni with concerns regarding their defense.

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata shares his honest thoughts on Brandon Graham

Nick Sirianni had his team have managed to put up a 5-2 record after their 28-22 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. They currently stand on top of the NFC East rankings with the Cowboys behind them at second place.

With Brandon Graham's return, the Eagles' pass rush will have a solid veteran on the depth chart. Offensive Tackle Jordan Mailata shared his honest thoughts on the defensive end and his decision to unretire.

"That's Uncle right there, Uncle OG. One of the most important pieces we had in getting a Super Bowl last year. It would add depth and pop," Mailata said as per Zach Berman's tweet.

The Eagles are scheduled to face the New York Giants on Oct. 26.

Priyam Hazarika

Philadelphia Eagles

