Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce push for new security measures in Philadelphia home with baby No. 4 on the way: Report

Eagles veteran Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce are making major modifications to their home in Haverford Township as they prepare to welcome their fourth child. Patch Media said that the couple obtained authorization from the local zoning authority to improve the security and privacy of their property.

At last week’s meeting, Kelce joked about not knowing much about home construction. The couple, who have lived in the area since 2018, asked for approval to build a fence and make land adjustments after removing an old swimming pool.

One request was dropped due to a neighbor’s concerns, but the other changes were approved with conditions to manage rainwater runoff.

Their lawyer, Ji Min Jun, said the upgrades will make the home safer while still looking good in the neighborhood. Some neighbors worried about flooding, but engineers assured the board that proper drainage measures would be put in place.

The Kelces also plan to move their driveway and add a gated entrance for more privacy. More trees and plants will be added to help the new design blend into the area.

The decision to upgrade the security in their home in Haverford Township comes after his brother, Travis Kelce, had to move out of his home in the Briarcliff West neighborhood in Kansas City house last year over security fears after he began dating Taylor Swift.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are expecting their fourth child, another baby girl in 2025 spring. They already have three daughters, Wyatt (five years old), Elliotte (three) and Bennett (two).

Jason retired from the NFL in 2023 and has since taken on new roles, including hosting a talk show and working with ESPN. Meanwhile, Kylie hosts a podcast called "Not Gonna Lie," where she openly shares her experiences as a mom and wife.

Jason Kelce's real estate portfolio other than his main Home in Haverford, Pennsylvania

Jason Kelce also owns a beautiful beach house in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, which has multiple levels, outdoor patios and access to the beach.

Next, comes a rental property as an investment. Jason purchased this three-unit property in his hometown, Cleveland.

Another one of Jason’s homes is in the Main Line area near Philadelphia. Surrounded by greenery, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house provides a quiet escape from city life.

