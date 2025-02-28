Travis Kelce’s father shares how Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift are finally embracing normalcy

It is a rare moment when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go unnoticed by fans during their outings. Ever since the couple started dating, they have struggled to find normalcy in their relationship. However, the Chiefs' star's dad, Ed, recently confessed how the couple has finally started to embrace normalcy.

Ad

On Wednesday, Ed Kelce was interviewed by "Nine News." During one of the segments of the interview, Ed talked about his son Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift.

Ed claimed that the couple has started to become a "normal couple" and shed light on their relationship, as he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they really, really enjoy each other's company. They've had a whirlwind romance, you know? They finally have time like a normal couple.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Girl, she's not doing the heiress turn. He's not playing football. Just to exhale. Not as though—certainly—the relationship, on either one of their parts, is because of what the other does, all right? Or their notoriety."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The couple recently returned to the United States to enjoy their off-season. In fact, according to a recent report from Page Six, the couple has enjoyed multiple date nights without getting noticed by fans. Apart from Ed Kelce, the Chiefs coach Andy Reid also shared a statement on Taylor Swift.

Andy Reid praised Taylor Swift for managing Super Bowl criticism

Earlier this week, the Chiefs coach Andy Reid was interviewed by "Pro Football Talk Live" during an appearance at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Reid recalled the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss and praised Taylor Swift for handling the criticism from the fans well.

Ad

"She’s a good girl. She handles that whole thing the right way, that’s a tough deal. But she does a great job of handling it. Kelce, I think, does a great job with handling it. She’s part of the team and like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. And that’s all part of the process," Reid said.

Ad

Travis Kelce has been recovering from the Super Bowl loss and according to a recent report, Taylor Swift has been helping the Chiefs tight end recover from the loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.