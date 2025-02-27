Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fly undetected for special offseason vacation: Report

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, fans have been curious about how Travis Kelce has been spending the offseason with Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, Page Six released a report, revealing that Kelce and Swift had enjoyed a "really nice time reconnecting" with each other, after a busy year of work. An unnamed source further reported to the publication that the couple went incognito on their date nights.

"Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so. They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together," the source said.

Moving forward in the report, the source explained that Taylor Swift "couldn’t be more proud of him [Travis]," after the Chiefs tight end came close to winning the Super Bowl.

Chiefs HC praised Taylor Swift for handling Super Bowl booing well

After the Chiefs' tragic Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Taylor Swift faced massive booing by fans. However, Swift didn't act out of her senses. If anything she handled the criticism pretty well, which led to her getting praise from the Chiefs' coach Andy Reid.

Reid marked his attendance at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He joined the "Pro Football Talk Live" and praised Swift for doing a "great job" at handling the booing at Caesars Superdome. Reid said:

"She’s a good girl. She handles that whole thing the right way, that’s a tough deal. But she does a great job with of handling it. Kelce, I think, does a great job with handling it. She’s part of the team and like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. And that’s all part of the process."

Before Reid praised Swift, Travis Kelce talked about the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss in his New Heights podcast, where he opened up about how Swift helped him get over the heartbreaking loss.

