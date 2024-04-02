Jason Kelce to WWE gains momentum as wrestling behemoth reaches out to retired Eagles star ahead of WrestleMania 40 

While it appeared that Jason Kelce's time as an athlete might have reached its conclusion, supporters of the ex-Philadelphia Eagles center now have a new hope to latch onto and see him in action on national TV once again.

According to Fightful Select reporter Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter/X, the former star center was solicited by the WWE. Many speculated that the center would go into the media following his NFL career, but now it is clear that another avenue has opened up for the center.

The news breaks in the wake of one of the WWE's stars speaking out on the possibility. According to TMZ, The Miz had spoken about the possibility of seeing Kelce in the ring back in late March.

Former NFL players going to the ring is nothing new. Following a short stint in the NFL, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson went to the WWE. Le'Veon Bell went into boxing after his football career wrapped up as well.

With Jason Kelce still in his mid-30s and young enough to handle a physical workload, it would seem at face value that even though he is done competing with the best in the football world, he could handle WrestleMania.

Jason Kelce throws out first pitch as MLB regular season kicks off

Jason Kelce (Left) at Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

While many would assume that an appearance at WrestleMania 40 would be Jason Kelce's first athletic appearance since retiring from the NFL, the center has already stepped in front of seas of fans in a sports setting.

According to Today, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox threw out ceremonial first pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies as the MLB season kicked off on March 30th. Some claimed that although retired, Jason outdid his brother Travis, who threw out a first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game in April 2023.

Jason's pitch wasn't quite a strike, but it was a respectable ball. Travis' ball, meanwhile, was well short of home plate, hitting the grass and bouncing toward the catcher.

While Jason appears to have won the pitching comparison, the bar has been set for Travis Kelce's longevity in the NFL. Jason retired at age 36. With Travis merely age 34, he has about two seasons left until he can win the bragging rights for the oldest retirement over his brother. The bragging rights, of course, would pair with his win over Jason in the Super Bowl.