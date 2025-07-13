Jason Taylor's wife Monica sends 3-word message as Dolphins legend links up with Morgan Wallen at Hard Rock Stadium 

Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor made an unexpected cameo during Morgan Wallen’s sold-out Miami performance, blending sports icon status with country music fandom.

The event, held Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, marked the second of Wallen’s back-to-back Florida shows as part of his "I’m the Problem Tour."

As Wallen prepared to launch into a newly remixed version of his track “Miami,” Taylor joined him for the walkout. This drew cheers from a crowd buzzing over surprise appearances by Lil Wayne and Rick Ross earlier in the setlist.

After the show, Monica Taylor, Jason’s wife, chimed in on Instagram to capture the excitement in three words:

“Best night ever,” she commented on the Instagram post featuring the walkout.

Jason Taylor's wife Monica's comment on the IG post (IG/hardrockstadium)

The Miami backdrop was fitting for Jason Taylor, whose NFL career is inseparable from the city. Over 13 seasons with the Dolphins, he earned six Pro Bowl nods and a spot in Canton.

Jason Taylor's wife was 'speechless' after son Mason was drafted by New York Jets

While his on-field feats are well documented, Jason Taylor has embraced a variety of public roles since retiring. This ranges from community initiatives like his annual Hall of Fame Dinner fundraiser to this lighter-hearted turn on the concert stage.

Monica has frequently cheered him on through these chapters, using social media to share personal glimpses of their milestones.

In May, she celebrated Jason’s charitable work with a heartfelt post: “Anywhere and everywhere with you,” she wrote. This prompted her husband to reply with an emoji of agreement.

The couple married in August 2020, following a yearlong engagement, and have one son together. Monica is also stepmother to Jason’s three children from his first marriage: Isaiah, Zoe and Mason.

Beyond football and philanthropy, the Taylor family’s story recently added another milestone: Jason’s son, Mason, was drafted by the New York Jets in April. Monica marked that occasion online too, calling herself “speechless” as Mason’s name was called.

Jason Taylor’s career also briefly intersected with the New York Jets, where he played one season in 2010 before returning to Miami for a final run.

