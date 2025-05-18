Mason Taylor's dad Jason reacts as step-mom Monica sends 5-word message to NFL HOFer

Jason Taylor played 15 seasons in the National Football League, now he gets to watch his son, Mason Taylor, achieve his own NFL dreams. A tight end, Mason was drafted by the New York Jets in April, the same team his dad played defensive end for in 2010.

This past week, Jason hosted his 5th "Annual Jason Taylor Community Hall of Fame Dinner." The event, which took place at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, is a non-profit created by the former NFL defensive end in hopes of helping children thrive. Jason's wife, Monica Taylor, praised and showed love for her husband after the event.

Monica Taylor shared a carousel of photos on her own Instagram page of the couple embracing and celebrating the event.

"Anywhere and everywhere with you 🤎," Monica wrote on Instagram.

Jason Taylor then replied to the Instagram post shared by his wife, agreeing with her sentiments.

"100"-Jason Taylor replied

Jason Taylor's reply to his wife, Monica Taylor's Instagram post. (Reply shared on Monica Taylor's Instagram post)

Jason and Monica Taylor married in August 2020 after being engaged for a year. The couple have a three-year-old son together. Monica is also a stepmother to Jason's children from his first marriage: Isaiah, Zoe and Mason Taylor.

Mason Taylor's step-mom celebrated his NFL draft selection

Tight end Mason Taylor saw his NFL dream realized when he heard his name called with the 42nd selection in the 2025 NFL draft. The former LSU standout tight end will now get an opportunity to catch passes from Justin Fields and help the Jets offense rebound after a lackluster season in 2024.

The tight end's stepmother, Monica Taylor, celebrated his big accomplishments with a post on Instagram. She used the word "speechless" to describe her excitement for him, along with a video from their NFL draft night celebration.

"SPEECHLESS 💚 #TrulyBlessed"-Monica Taylor captioned her Instagram post

Taylor played three seasons with the LSU Tigers. Last season, he played 12 games, catching 55 passes for a total of 546 yards and two touchdowns. His 129 career receptions and 1,308 career receiving yards made him the all-time leading tight end in LSU history.

