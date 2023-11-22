Jason, Travis Kelce condemn Commanders’ FedEx Field’s hot water crisis during Week 11

Jason and Travis Kelce were on opposite sidelines on Monday night when the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The visitors took home a 21-17 win after a thrilling encounter. The brothers discussed the game on their New Heights podcast but also shared their view on a bizarre situation that happened after the Washington Commanders and New York Giants game at FedExField.

Post-game, the players on both sides were informed by stadium staff that the facility's main water heater had failed and they wouldn't have access to hot water. The players were left with the choice of taking a cold shower after playing in sub-50° temperatures or leaving the facility without bathing.

The Kelce brothers were miffed by the situation. Jason recalled a scary incident from the Eagles' visit to FedExField in January when a fence in the stands near the players' tunnel collapsed as quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking off the field.

Jason and Travis Kelce demand FedExField get its act together

Jason Kelce claimed the archaic state of FedExField is inexcusable. He claimed he was looking forward to the franchise's potential new stadium. He said:

“Lambeau Field is unbelievable, from a facility standpoint, not the best. But you kind of are like you know what, I'll take the tradeoff in the facilities to be able to play in an iconic place like that. FedEx Field is not that iconic and I don't really like the facilities in the stadium. They are maybe moving into a newer place, I hope that that happens sooner rather than later for those guys.”

The Washington Commanders' lease of FedExField expires in 2027. There have been talks about the franchise moving into a new home, however, the reports have dried up. The team is reportedly looking at Virginia as a potential site for a new stadium.

Virginia State Delegate David Reid is optimistic about the Commanders' potential move to the area. He has suggested that the area would have hotels, bars, restaurants, and a performance arts center adjacent to the stadium, which would boost the local economy. The plan isn't set in stone, but Jason and Travis Kelce's hopes for a new home for the Commanders is a realistic possibility.