The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce brought the team another Super Bowl victory this past season. KC has won two Super Bowls within the last five seasons and both Kelce and Mahomes have been huge parts of their success.

While the Chiefs have been at the top of their game the last five seasons, it comes at a price, with grueling practices. Kelce spoke about his least favorite drill, the long drive drill, that head coach Andy Reid runs in practice.

On the New Heights podcast, Kelce told his brother, Jason, that it is his worst drill to partake in and said:

"Andy has, in my opinion, the worst drill that I've done in training camp. Oh my gosh dude I don't ever want to do long drive ever again. Honestly, I don't know that we did that much more with Andy's three hours. We were just out there for so long."

He continued:

"So like, just being out there is a grueling thing in the heat with pads on and the helmet standing around watching all your buddies go. Even Patty Mahomes said if you can get through Andy Reid's training camp and you're gonna be able to get to the NFL season."

Jason and Travis Kelce also discussed their first Madden ratings on today's New Heights podcast episode

Jason and Travis Kelce during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kelce brothers spoke about an array of topics on today's New Height podcast, including their first Madden Ratings.

Travis Kelce revealed that his first rating in the game was either a 72 or a 73.

"My first Madden score was like 72 or 73."

His brother Jason had a different experience. He didn't have a rating in his first year because of the NFL lockout. However, he was rated as a 76 in his second year in the game's installment. Jason said:

"I just found out today I didn't have a rating because I wasn't in the game my first year. I think what happened is my first year in the league was the lockout year. So technically, I wasn't on the team until after Madden had been released."

He continued:

"There was a whole like fiasco my first year in the league so I wasn't one of the original releases from the game probably is what happened. But my second year, I was a 76. So my first year in the game, I was rated higher than you."

This year Jason was rated as a 92 overall with Travis receiving a 99 overall.

Anytime the two brothers release an episode of the New Heights podcast, it's a must-watch with plenty of entertainment from the two.

