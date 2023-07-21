Free agent running back Dalvin Cook may be still unemployed, but that didn't stop Madden from eating him as one of the top running backs in Madden 24.

Yesterday, EA Sports and Madden released their earrings for running back in the upcoming Madden video game. Cook received a 91 overall rating, which is the sixth-highest of any running back in the league.

Last season, Cook ran for 1,1173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns. The only running backs that were rated higher than him were Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Christian McCaffrey, and Nick Chubb.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings this season as they shifted their focus to running back Alexander Mattison, while saving $9 million in cap space with the move.

NFL fans react to Dalvin Cook receiving a higher rating in Madden than Jonathan, Austin Ekeler, etc.

NFL fans were shocked and furious at Dalvin Cook receiving a higher rating than other RBs such as Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, and co.

Here's how fans reacted:

Where will Dalvin Cook land in free agency?

Dalvin Cook during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

It's almost August and Dalvin Cook is still a free agent. He has some interesting offers from multiple teams, but is taking his time during the free agency process.

As of right now, the New England Patriots (+150) have the best odds to land Cook via DraftKings sportsbook.

The Miami Dolphins (+200) have close odds to the Patriots despite reports saying Cook turned down a deal from them.

Another team high on Cook is the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh scoffed at potentially being interested in Cook, but said he would let GM Joe Douglas do the work and make the decision.

Who do you think Dalvin Cook will sign with?

