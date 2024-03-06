Jason, Travis Kelce's 'deep relationship' with audience could earn New Heights podcast a possible $100,000,000 deal: Report

Jason and Travis Kelce could land a $100,000,000 deal for their podcast, "New Heights." The brothers launched their podcast in September 2022 and has been the No. 1 sports podcast on most platforms.

It has been a smashing success, and with podcasts like Joe Rogan renewing his deal with Spotify for $250 million, the brothers could be in line to get paid quite a bit.

Eric Silver, head of development at podcast collective and ad-sales firm Multitude told MarketWatch:

"Companies want Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast because of the deep relationship they have with their audiences. That's the most important thing in podcasting."

Currently, it's uncertain if the Kelce brothers are in negotiations with any media outlets, but Silver says they could get a $100 million deal for their podcast.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it was around the same as 'SmartLess.' I wouldn't be surprised if it was $100 million," Silver said.

According to Silver, a company like Amazon, Spotify or iHeartMedia would pay a lot of money to the "New Heights" owners. In exchange, they would keep all or most of the money the show makes from its advertisements or future branding deals.

Representatives for the Kelce's did not respond immediately to MarketWatch's request for comment about a potential deal.

Travis Kelce emotional as Jason Kelce announces retirement from the NFL

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL. Kelce spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles after being drafted in the sixth round in 2011.

Travis Kelce was present for the announcement and looked emotional.

"I've been asked many times why did I choose football – what drew me to the game – and I never have an answer that gets it right," Kelce said, via ESPN. "The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song ... your favorite book. It's what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.

"Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt. There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, 'Good job.' I love football."

In his NFL career, Jason Kelce made $81.7 million in salary while Travis Kelce has made $76.9 million in salary over his 10-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs.