  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • "Jason is wearing a Taylor shirt!": NFL fans buzz as Travis Kelce’s 'New Heights' teases Taylor Swift episode

"Jason is wearing a Taylor shirt!": NFL fans buzz as Travis Kelce’s 'New Heights' teases Taylor Swift episode

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:48 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (image credit: IMAGN)

NFL and pop culture collided on Monday when Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast hinted at a “very special guest.” Many fans think they’ve cracked the case.

Ad

At 9 a.m. ET, Jason and Travis Kelce shared a promotional image of themselves on both sides of a blacked-out figure.

The post, which announced a Wednesday night episode, sent both football die-hards and Taylor Swift fans into detective mode.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"DO WE MOVE??? JASON IS WEARING A TAYLOR SHIRT!!!!" a fan wrote.
Ad
"Man, this is going to be the biggest podcast in the history of the world...." another fan wrote.
"We're ready for it!" one fan said.

More fan reactions poured in.

"I am about to throw up," a fan tweeted.
"If she announces new music, I'm going to lose my shit," another fan wrote.
"I think that's Adam Sandler," one fan commented.
Ad

What caught many fans' attention wasn’t just the mystery silhouette, as Jason appeared to be wearing an Eras Tour top in a deep midnight shade.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend's team coordinates an orange theme amid new music speculation

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

After the announcement, Taylor Swift’s fan engagement team, Taylor Nation, posted a different message: a dozen photos of the singer in vivid orange outfits.

Ad
“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’” Taylor Nation wrote.

The timing? Exactly 12 minutes after Travis Kelce’s post.

Long-time Swift followers know the artist’s numbers game well. She has 11 studio albums, and for months, the fandom has been hunting for “TS12” hints.

Orange visuals in the Kelce teaser matched the background of Taylor Nation’s post, which many considered as another breadcrumb. The episode drops on Wednesday, a date resonant with Swift’s favorite number, 13.

Ad

Recent fan sleuthing listed a trail of “12” markers tied to Swift’s appearances and social posts. This includes an Instagram story with “oh my godddddddddddd” (12 Ds), Grammy earrings set with 12 rubies and a photo in section A12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Since launching "New Heights," the Kelce brothers have mixed sports banter with high-profile guests. Whether the mystery guest is Swift or not, Wednesday’s episode is already a cultural event in the making.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications