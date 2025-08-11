"Jason is wearing a Taylor shirt!": NFL fans buzz as Travis Kelce’s 'New Heights' teases Taylor Swift episode

NFL and pop culture collided on Monday when Travis Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast hinted at a “very special guest.” Many fans think they’ve cracked the case.At 9 a.m. ET, Jason and Travis Kelce shared a promotional image of themselves on both sides of a blacked-out figure.The post, which announced a Wednesday night episode, sent both football die-hards and Taylor Swift fans into detective mode.&quot;DO WE MOVE??? JASON IS WEARING A TAYLOR SHIRT!!!!&quot; a fan wrote.Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 @tayvisnationLINKDO WE MOVE??? JASON IS WEARING A TAYLOR SHIRT!!!!&quot;Man, this is going to be the biggest podcast in the history of the world....&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;We're ready for it!&quot; one fan said.More fan reactions poured in.&quot;I am about to throw up,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;If she announces new music, I'm going to lose my shit,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I think that's Adam Sandler,&quot; one fan commented.What caught many fans' attention wasn’t just the mystery silhouette, as Jason appeared to be wearing an Eras Tour top in a deep midnight shade.Travis Kelce's girlfriend's team coordinates an orange theme amid new music speculationNHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: ImagnAfter the announcement, Taylor Swift’s fan engagement team, Taylor Nation, posted a different message: a dozen photos of the singer in vivid orange outfits.“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’” Taylor Nation wrote.The timing? Exactly 12 minutes after Travis Kelce’s post.Long-time Swift followers know the artist’s numbers game well. She has 11 studio albums, and for months, the fandom has been hunting for “TS12” hints.Orange visuals in the Kelce teaser matched the background of Taylor Nation’s post, which many considered as another breadcrumb. The episode drops on Wednesday, a date resonant with Swift’s favorite number, 13.Recent fan sleuthing listed a trail of “12” markers tied to Swift’s appearances and social posts. This includes an Instagram story with “oh my godddddddddddd” (12 Ds), Grammy earrings set with 12 rubies and a photo in section A12 at Hard Rock Stadium.Since launching &quot;New Heights,&quot; the Kelce brothers have mixed sports banter with high-profile guests. Whether the mystery guest is Swift or not, Wednesday’s episode is already a cultural event in the making.