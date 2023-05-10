Free agent quarterback Cam Newton didn't play in the NFL last season, but he hasn't retired from the NFL. In fact, earlier this off-season, Newton announced that he would be throwing at Auburn's Pro Day in a private workout, looking to impress NFL scouts. He has hopes of joining a roster for this upcoming season.

Nearly two weeks after the 2023 NFL Draft, Newton remains unsigned. He has said his hairstyle is the reason why teams may not want to sign him.

Writer Jason Whitlock of The Blaze bashed Newton for his assertion. Whitlock stated that teams might not be interested in Newton because his play has regressed and because he is a distraction. However, his description of how Cam Newton has changed would ruffle a few feathers and bring about claims of sexism.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Newton thinks like a woman."

"If Cam Newton were still in his playing prime, NFL teams would deal with his desire to be a fashion icon and hair model. But as a backup quarterback, no NFL team wants to deal with the distraction of Cam’s childlike, feminized identity. No coach wants Cam influencing his starting quarterback to waste time on fashion, dreadlocks, and cornrows."

This highly contentious take by Whitlock was in response to Newton's comments that he made about his hairstyle on Josina Anderson's Undefined podcast. Newton had said:

“It’s been hinted, and I’m not changing. People have hinted to where they say, like, ‘Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015, clean-cut Cam'. But that was a different me.”

JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson



Not “it’s been hindered” as others quoted.



He also said in the pinned extended clip, “..I hope I’m not being black-balled for that, but I don’t think that’s the situation.”



Full show link still below. JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson



-Rating Met Gala looks

-Transitioning to Tennis

-Has employment been impacted by hair

-Will Jets regret not taking him

--Lamar deal a year late?

-Offers, Retirement?



P:

FV: VID CLIP: UNDEFINED Red Carpet Edition w/ @CameronNewton -Rating Met Gala looks-Transitioning to Tennis-Has employment been impacted by hair-Will Jets regret not taking him--Lamar deal a year late?-Offers, Retirement?P: apple.co/40Vd7VQ FV: bit.ly/40ZbBBK VID CLIP: UNDEFINED Red Carpet Edition w/ @CameronNewton-Rating Met Gala looks-Transitioning to Tennis-Has employment been impacted by hair-Will Jets regret not taking him--Lamar deal a year late?-Offers, Retirement?P: apple.co/40Vd7VQFV: bit.ly/40ZbBBK https://t.co/5Ngb3XfUeb On if his hair impacted his employment, Cam Newton said “It’s been hinted…”Not “it’s been hindered” as others quoted.He also said in the pinned extended clip, “..I hope I’m not being black-balled for that, but I don’t think that’s the situation.”Full show link still below. twitter.com/josinaanderson… On if his hair impacted his employment, Cam Newton said “It’s been hinted…”Not “it’s been hindered” as others quoted.He also said in the pinned extended clip, “..I hope I’m not being black-balled for that, but I don’t think that’s the situation.”Full show link still below. twitter.com/josinaanderson…

Cam Newton hasn't played good football since the 2017 season

Cam Newton during Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

While Cam Newton claims his hairstyle may be the reason why he hasn't been signed to an NFL roster, it could simply be because he hasn't played good football in over five years.

Newton missed the 2022-23 season, and has recorded a losing season in his last four campaigns as a starter. Since 2018, he's been 13-23 as a starting quarterback. His last winning and good season came in 2017 when he led the Carolina Panthers to an 11-5 record.

Newton finished 7-8 in his last season as a full-time starter, with the New England Patriots in 2020. He threw for less than 2,700 yards, and only eight touchdowns in 15 games. In 2021, he was 0-5 for the Panthers as they signed him mid-season due to injuries at the position.

Do you think Cam Newton deserves to be on an NFL roster?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undefined, The Blaze, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes