Free agent quarterback Cam Newton is looking to make a comeback this season.

Newton announced his plans to return to the NFL this offseason as he threw at Auburn's Pro Day workout, showing he still has the tools to be an NFL quarterback.

Newton was originally looking to start for a team as he made a video calling out NFL quarterbacks stating that 32 quarterbacks aren't better than him.

He recently said in a video that he would be a backup quarterback for a select few teams.

In Peter King's Monday morning column from ProFootballTalk, he wrote about Newton's possible return and thinks he needs to be humbled.

King wrote:

"I think we get it, Cam Newton. You want a QB job in the NFL. The way you get that after being a total non-factor in the NFL for the last four years (you’re 45th in the league in passer rating since 2019 among those who have attempted 500 passes or more, and the only quarterback worse is Zach Wilson) is not to say where you’d want to play.

"It’s to say this: I’ll help any team in any way I can, and I’ll help the starter if I’m not the starter in every way I can to help us win. Why, oh why, with your recent resume would you think teams out there are eager to sign you?"

He then added that Newton needs to stay true to his word by accepting a role as a backup and as a mentor if he wants to join a team:

"I think Newton’s a person who cares about the future of the position, and I’ve talked to him about how much he wants to be a beacon for the next generation of Black quarterbacks. That’s really good. The way to do that now is to humble himself and get in a team facility and put those helpful intentions into action."

Can Cam Newton be a stater in the NFL?

Cam Newton Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Newton hasn't had a good season since the 2017 NFL season when he led the Carolina Panthers to an 11-5 record.

He played for the Panthers for two more seasons and went 6-10 as a starter before joining the New England Patriots in 2020. He struggled in New England, throwing for less than 200 yards a game and throwing eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He re-joined the Panthers in 2021 as they had a few quarterbacks down with injuries and went 0-5 during his five starts. He missed all of last season as he remained unsigned for the season.

There is a chance that Newton gets signed to a roster this season, but that isn't guaranteed.

