Jason Whitlock took aim at Michael Oher for bringing a lawsuit against the Tuohy family. The opinionated host was sure in his mind that in the he-said-she-said between the former NFL player and his reported adopted family, it was the latter who are telling the truth.

Jason Whitlock went so far as to say that the reason the media is going along with this is because the former Super Bowl winner is black, whereas his family is not. He said,

“What he’s doing to the Tuohy family is despicable... He’s telling an obvious lie he knows most of the media will be too afraid to question because he’s black. Plus, the media is lazy. It’s easier to repeat Oher’s allegations than to question and/or research the legitimacy of them."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The commentator also made clear that he believed Tuohys' side of the story that it was a shakedown for a financial windfall and not about them putting him in conservatorship and profiting of his name, as the player has alleged. Jason Whitlock continued,

“Why on Earth is Michael Oher pretending he only recently discovered the Tuohy family didn’t adopt him? Why are members of the media going along with Oher’s effort to shakedown the Tuohy family for cash under the pretense that they lied to, and exploited him, for profit?”

Whitlock also went on to call Oher delusional and insinuated he was ungrateful to the Tuohys.

“Michael Oher is so arrogant and delusional that he believes his natural intellect would have developed regardless of circumstances. It’s a naïve worldview. He’s still naïve. He believes this desperate attempt to shake down the family that welcomed him into their home is a good look, and is going to lead to a financial windfall. It’s not.”

Jason Whitlock bases his theory on Tuohy family's worth separate from Michael Oher

Jason Whitlock further added that he believed the Tuohys because they were indepently wealthy and brushed off any suggestions that earning more money and clout even when you are rich could be a motivation. He said,

“The Tuohys were wealthy when they took legal guardianship of Oher. They sold their family business for $200 million. They had no financial motive to exploit Oher.”

He concluded by lambasting Oher and calling him broken, even though the former Super Bowl winner could equally claim to be independently talented beyond what the Tuohys did for him.

“Their side makes perfect sense. Here’s the deal that everybody’s gonna have to come to grips with: Michael Oher is every bit as emotionally broken as the first day as an overgrown teenager that he slept on the Tuohys’ couch.”

Jason Whitlock has never been one to shy away from controversy and despite potential legal wranglings to follow, it seems he has already made up his mind.