"Never said a word" - Jason Whitlock calls out Mina Kimes after ESPN journalist blasts media coverage of LA protests against ICE

Mina Kimes has been one of ESPN's most prominent NFL insiders and analysts since she joined the network in 2014. She has also become one of its more politically active voices.

On Wednesday, she went into a rant about how she thought the media had been exaggerating the riots in Los Angeles protesting the existence and actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):

"The disparity btwn what’s actually happening in Los Angeles and the way it’s being mischaracterized is one of the biggest stress tests of modern media in recent memory. Botted socials, AI, old clips, declining literacy—it’s like seeing a broken emergency response system hit by a storm."

In response, podcaster Jason Whitlock laid into her on his social media account:

"We experienced 10+ years of media pretending police officers were killing thousands of unarmed black men every year. LeBron couldn’t even go outside. Mina never said a word. Make it make sense."

As of Tuesday, 197 people had been arrested in relation to the riots, according to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. Currently, an 8 p.m. curfew is being implemented in the city.

A brief history of Mina Kimes' political inclinations

This, however, is not the first time Mina Kimes has gone political, which is said to be in violation of ESPN protocol. In 2022, she endorsed incumbent LA Mayor Karen Bass via an Instagram Story:

"Enjoyed hearing from (Bass) yesterday... Ballots are opt now: Use your voice and vote!"

In March, she used her appearance on "Around the Horn" to denounce the administration of President Donald Trump for removing an article about baseball legend Jackie Robinson's military service from the official website of the Department of Defense (it was eventually restored):

"Jackie Robinson was known for many things; but above all, first and foremost, it was his ongoing courage in the face of racial discrimination... That matters. That history cannot be erased, it cannot be undone, and it must be recognized to fully understand and celebrate his legacy."

In response to this, aggregator account Dov Kleiman called for her termination from ESPN.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

