Jason Whitlock disappointed with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes over COVID-19 vaccine

Jason Whitlock is a conservative figure known for his political views on society and cultural issues. The journalist has been seen in a number of major publications, including ESPN and Fox Sports, and was recently hired by Blaze Media after leaving Fox.

Whitlock's views have been widely criticized, and he's been involved in a lot of polemics over his career, such as his releases from ESPN and Outkick to his unnecessary comments about Jeremy Lin and former ESPN colleagues.

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason My appeal to the men at ESPN to dry their tears and return to manhood. Don't let the feminine and Alphabet Mafia energy at ESPN emasculate you. The country needs masculine men to rise up and be #Fearless My appeal to the men at ESPN to dry their tears and return to manhood. Don't let the feminine and Alphabet Mafia energy at ESPN emasculate you. The country needs masculine men to rise up and be #Fearless https://t.co/EOgGn9wKSy

As it seems now, the current Blaze media journalist is having a new problem with sports athletes, and he's not satisfied with some of NFL's biggest stars.

Why is Whitlock disappointed with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes?

Whitlock is one of those people that believes the world is changing because of the mob and the so-called cancel culture. The journalist believes that everybody is trying not to be canceled, and because of that, people that share his conservative views are being suffocated and mentally enslaved.

Whitlock publicly backed Aaron Rodgers' stance about cancel culture in an article recently published on The Blaze, saying that the quarterback was smart about making his views clear about the subject while being subtle about it and evading unnecessary criticism coming his way.

In the same article, Whitlock goes on about how he's disappointed with some other NFL stars because of their public persona, singling out Brady and Mahomes because of their recent acts:

"I'm a Kansas City Chiefs fan. I've been heartbroken by Patrick Mahomes swallowing and promoting the entire woke agenda. I've been disappointed that Tom Brady hasn't spoken on behalf of people reluctant to take the COVID vaccine. Most of these professional athletes live in fear of the social media mobs."

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Me and @stevekim323 discuss vaccine obedience and compliance. "Can we be honest? If there had been a vaccine mandate under the previous administration, people would've called it tyranny." -- Steve Kim Me and @stevekim323 discuss vaccine obedience and compliance. "Can we be honest? If there had been a vaccine mandate under the previous administration, people would've called it tyranny." -- Steve Kim https://t.co/BnTLDPIOic

In the same article, Whitlock goes on to praise other quarterbacks who he feels are against the mob and cancel culture because of their actions. Unsurprisingly, the two players that he names as his favorite quarterbacks have been in the spotlight recently:

"Rodgers and Lamar "Unvaccinated" Jackson are my two new favorite quarterbacks. I hope they face each other in the Super Bowl. If it happens, I'm not sure who I would root for. Rodgers' interview with McAfee is amazing."

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Whitlock will remain one of the most controversial figures in the media as long as he still has a voice. This kind of discourse leads to misinformation, prejudice, and, as we were all able to witness during the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths. Sometimes, audience shouldn't be the most important thing.

