Will Aaron Rodgers succeed with the New York Jets? The 39-year-old quarterback will lead the Jets this season after spending the last 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

It's no secret that Rodgers will only play a few more years in the league, but will he be able to see the same success that Tom Brady saw with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Via the Fearless podcast, Jason Whitlock spoke about why he doesn't think Rodgers will see the same success with New York as Brady saw with the Buccaneers.

“Football’s just not that important to him at this time. I think at this age, it has to be that important to him for him to have a super-high level of success. When you’re younger, with a team that you’ve been established with for 15-16 years.

"But he’s going into a whole new environment with an organization that hasn’t had a lot of success. If he’s not gonna be all about football the way Tom Brady was when he hit Tampa with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, I’m not sure it’s gonna work in New York.”

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl in his first season with the team. He made the playoffs in the next two seasons before retiring after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Can Aaron Rodgers win the New York Jets a Super Bowl?

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets Offseason Workout

It's going to be a tough task for Aaron Rodgers to emulate the same success that Tom Brady had in Tampa Bay. The New York Jets finished last place (7-10) in the AFC East last season and missed the playoffs.

The Jets had one of the best defenses and young talented rosters in the league last year. Bringing in Rodgers should give them a much better chance to compete for the division title and make the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and the Jets, the AFC is much deeper than the NFC, and he'll face much tougher competition in his division and the playoffs.

Rodgers will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but could retire after one or two seasons with the Jets.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers can win a Super Bowl with the New York Jets?

