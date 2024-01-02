Jason Whitlock trained his ire on ESPN and instead ended up inviting mirth from fans everywhere. The outspoken commentator could have chosen to take aim at their coverage. Rather, he called them out for the ads they were hosting on their website.

As he was browsing, he took a picture of the ad that he was targeted with. It was a raunchy adult birthday that someone might give to their boyfriend or husband. Whitlock was certainly not happy with what he was confronted with and got all high and mighty about it. However, what a user sees is generally not a function of the site that is hosting it but the browsing habits of the person themself.

Fans troll Jason Whitlock after his comments about ads on ESPN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took aim at Jason Whitlock on X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked him to look in the mirror instead of blaming ESPN. They suggested he might want to check his own search history and habits. Here are some of the best reactions on the social media platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how long the image will remain up there once Whitlock figures out that it is his viewing habits, and not ESPN, that resulted in that ad. So, for later context we are putting a screenshot of the post below so that is can stay here in perpetuity.

Screenshot of the post by Jason Whitlock blaming ESPN for the ads he sees

Jason Whitlock begins 2024 as he ended 2023: mired in controversy

Jason Whitlock has never shied away from controversy and almost prides himself is saying the most outrageous things. It is unlikely that ESPN will be bothered by his latest takes. Quite possibly, the reason he was taking a shot at them is because he was unhappy with how some analysts on the channel talked about Sean Payton's behavior against Russell Wilson.

Whitlock commented that Ryan Clark calling the Denver Broncos head coach a thug was uncalled for and that the others were only agreeing because there was some racial component to it.

Expand Tweet

He probably thought that this was the opportunity to stir the pot a bit more and take aim at the network again in the same breath. Unfortunately for him, though, he seems not too conversant about web algorithms. One hopes that he will realize what he has done and take down the post. But then again, given how many people are willing to be connived to have their beliefs uphelf, he might just keep it up.