Jason Whitlock mocks Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s Sinners movie in 3 words after Dave Portnoy slams Ryan Coogler’s masterpiece

One of the latest Hailee Steinfeld movies hasn’t exactly gotten rave reviews from a couple of sports pundits. The wife of reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has gotten a big thumbs down by a pair of journalists on X for the horror movie “Sinners,” which was released earlier this year.

Ad

On X, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports said:

“I may be like 6 months late with this critique, but that was one of the most overhyped, overrated movies of all time. If you say that movie was great you have no movie credibility with me.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former ESPN and Fox Sports reporter Jason Whitlock agreed with the assessment, repsonding with:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Fact check: true.”

Ad

Trending

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Fact check: true.

Ad

While the movie may not have gotten rave reviews from them, plenty of people saw the flick co-starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler, as it’s grossed over $350 million at the box office. The film follows two identical twins and World War I veterans who return to Mississippi after years working for the Chicago Outfit. Steinfeld plays the role of Mary, the ex-girlfriend of Jordan.

It appears that Whitlock and Portnoy are in the minority when it comes to their opinions on that film. On the website Rotten Tomatoes, 97% of the 405 critics’ reviewers are positive.

Ad

In June 2025, IndieWire ranked it #65 on their list of “The 100 Best Movies of the 2020s (So Far).”

Steinfeld was named Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Astra Midseason Movie Awards for her performance in that movie. She has been married to the Buffalo Bills star quarterback since May of 2025, after dating him for two years. In 2011, Steinfeld was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the movie True Grit.

Ad

Allen and Steinfeld enjoy a night out

The regular season doesn’t begin for the Buffalo Bills until September 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, which means their star quarterback will likely have more free time with his wife.

He and Steinfeld were spotted in California over the weekend having a romantic dinner together, which is where Steinfeld lives when she’s working. Allen didn’t play in their opening preseason game versus the New York Giants last Saturday when they were beaten 34-25. He’s unlikely to see a lot of snaps this preseason given how valuable he is to a team pegged to be Super Bowl contenders.

When the season begins, Stenfeld is expected to be in attendance to see her husband numerous times, having been deemed the “Queen of Buffalo” in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.