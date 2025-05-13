Jason Whitlock points out Browns rookie minicamp moment as real reason teams passed on Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

After being projected to be among the top five picks during the 2024 college football season, Shedeur Sanders slid out of the first four rounds and was eventually selected 144th by the Cleveland Browns.

There are many speculations about why Deion Sanders' son saw a dramatic slide in his draft stock. Some speculate it was due to his decision not to participate in the NFL combine. Others believe it was because of his coming across as "arrogant" and "brash."

Jason Whitlock also shared his thoughts on the attention that comes with drafting Shedeur Sanders in his latest YouTube video:

“I saw someone say all this conversation about Shedeur Sanders and Kevin Stefanski getting asked by a reporter, ‘Shedeur took the second team reps.' … This is why no one wanted Shedeur Sanders, just there's too much hype around a fifth-round pick.”

Some analysts also believe that Sanders' massive draft slide was due to his coming with a lot of "show" because of the attention he got due to his family. Mike Tomlin also recently commented on why the Steelers passed on Shedeur, explaining that the "off-the-field distractions don’t align with the players" they draft.

Chase Daniel comments on Shedeur Sanders' start with the Browns

Chase Daniel said the former Colorado star will make it to the roster, but the starting QB job might be out of reach for a while.

"I don't think it's going to mean he's winning the starting job right when these rookies go away, and then the vets come in, and then the team gets there, there's 90 guys. He's fourth on the depth chart.

"I can see how Shedeur can start games. There is a difference, though… There's a difference for an opportunity to play and an opportunity to be successful, because sometimes, as a rookie quarterback, when you play too early and you're not ready to play, some stars can come bite you."

Daniel further jabbed at the Cleveland Browns' previous quarterbacks and said,

"He doesn't know the stats of successful quarterbacks in the franchise, but it's not good."

