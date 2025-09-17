  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Whitlock takes aim at Molly Qerim's sudden ESPN exit with greatest 'sports media eye candy' jab

Jason Whitlock takes aim at Molly Qerim's sudden ESPN exit with greatest 'sports media eye candy' jab

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 17, 2025 18:36 GMT
Jason Whitlock takes aim at Molly Qerim
Jason Whitlock takes aim at Molly Qerim's sudden ESPN exit with greatest 'sports media eye candy' jab (image credits: IMAGN, youtube/jasonwhitlock)

One day after Molly Qerim announced she was leaving ESPN’s "First Take," sports commentator Jason Whitlock shared a controversial take. Instead of talking about her 10-year career, Whitlock said on Wednesday that Qerim should be in the “Eye Candy Hall of Fame."

Ad
"She is a first-ballot inductee, there’s no question about it," Whitlock said on X on Tuesday.

He also ranked her second on his list of “most beautiful women in sports media.” Qerim was just behind Suzy Kolber, but ahead of Taylor Rooks, Erin Andrews and Holly Sonders.

“The woman is a knockout," Whitlock said. :I prefer to listen to her and watch with the sound turned down, just so I don’t miss any of her radiant beauty.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Whitlock's described his ranking as the definitive “greatest sports media eye candy” list.

Ad

Qerim announced her exit from the show on Monday via an Instagram post.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from "First Take," Qerim wrote. "Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

She ended her message with a cheerful “Stay tuned."

Ad

Qerim joined ESPN in 2015. She became the full-time host of "First Take" in July 2015, taking over the role after Cari Champion left the show.

Molly Qerim congratulated Cam Newton on his new agreement with ESPN 18 days before her exit

Cam Newton’s new multiyear deal with ESPN was announced on Aug. 27. The agreement expanded his role on "First Take," regularly appearing alongside Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

Ad

Newton's return started with a live episode at Norfolk State University as part of the HBCU Tour. Qerim expressed how happy she was to have him back.

"We're so grateful to have you back here with us as a teammate," Qerim said on Aug. 28.

Newton replaces Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe, who was dismissed in July. The former NFL MVP will continue hosting his "4th and 1" and "Funky Friday" podcasts while working with ESPN.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications