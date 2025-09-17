Jason Whitlock takes aim at Molly Qerim's sudden ESPN exit with greatest 'sports media eye candy' jab

One day after Molly Qerim announced she was leaving ESPN’s &quot;First Take,&quot; sports commentator Jason Whitlock shared a controversial take. Instead of talking about her 10-year career, Whitlock said on Wednesday that Qerim should be in the “Eye Candy Hall of Fame.&quot;&quot;She is a first-ballot inductee, there’s no question about it,&quot; Whitlock said on X on Tuesday.He also ranked her second on his list of “most beautiful women in sports media.” Qerim was just behind Suzy Kolber, but ahead of Taylor Rooks, Erin Andrews and Holly Sonders.“The woman is a knockout,&quot; Whitlock said. :I prefer to listen to her and watch with the sound turned down, just so I don’t miss any of her radiant beauty.”Whitlock's described his ranking as the definitive “greatest sports media eye candy” list.Qerim announced her exit from the show on Monday via an Instagram post.“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from &quot;First Take,&quot; Qerim wrote. &quot;Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”She ended her message with a cheerful “Stay tuned.&quot;Qerim joined ESPN in 2015. She became the full-time host of &quot;First Take&quot; in July 2015, taking over the role after Cari Champion left the show.Molly Qerim congratulated Cam Newton on his new agreement with ESPN 18 days before her exitCam Newton’s new multiyear deal with ESPN was announced on Aug. 27. The agreement expanded his role on &quot;First Take,&quot; regularly appearing alongside Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.Newton's return started with a live episode at Norfolk State University as part of the HBCU Tour. Qerim expressed how happy she was to have him back.&quot;We're so grateful to have you back here with us as a teammate,&quot; Qerim said on Aug. 28. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNewton replaces Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe, who was dismissed in July. The former NFL MVP will continue hosting his &quot;4th and 1&quot; and &quot;Funky Friday&quot; podcasts while working with ESPN.