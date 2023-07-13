Jason Whitlock weaves Damar Hamlin conspiracy theory linking Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization to Bills star’s recovery

Damar Hamlin and Jamie Foxx both had health scares. That has left Jason Whitlock champing at the bit.

He was clear in his own word that he has no conspiracy 'theory', he was just intrigued. And the reason was simple. Jamie Foxx's health condiition is being handled similarly to Damar Hamlin and that raises his interest.

There are clearly some common patterns. It has been reported, but not yet officially confirmed, that the actor had a stroke. The NFL player also had a cardiac arrest. Both of their recoveries have been kept under the wraps and updates have been shared only when absolutely certain. Furthermore, their family members have been more visible and besides them as they overcame the situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

None of that is out of the ordinary given both are celebrities and might prefer to stay out of the public eye. Having a family around them and communicating seems justified for any person as well. But Jason Whitlock's sixth sense was buzzing.

"Jamie Foxx situation is being handled very similar to Damar Hamlin. A lot of mystery surrounding recovery. Why? I have no theory. I'm just intrigued."

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Jamie Foxx situation is being handled very similar to Damar Hamlin. A lot of mystery surrounding recovery. Why? I have no theory. I'm just intrigued. Jamie Foxx situation is being handled very similar to Damar Hamlin. A lot of mystery surrounding recovery. Why? I have no theory. I'm just intrigued.

Does a conspiracy theory about Jamie Foxx echo Jason Whitlock's views on Damar Hamlin's incident?

One conspiracy theory that has been doing the rounds in the last few months since Jamie Foxx's health scare was detected was that it had something to do with the COVID vaccine.

Podcaster A.J. Benza told Dr. Drew Pinsky on his show, "Ask Dr. Drew", that the actor had been left "partially paralyzed and blind" from a vaccine injury. Apparently, he had been forced to take the jab due to his work in a film, where it was mandated. And he claimed that he had a source "in the room" who gave him this information that the movie star had developed a blood clot that led to the stroke. Foxx's representatives have denied the story and called it "completely inaccurate."

Cal Campbell @CalCampbell3



In a statement to NBC News, Foxx’s representatives called the claims “completely inaccurate.” @ksorbs A representative for Jamie Foxx has shut down conspiracy theories that the actor’s recent hospitalisation was due to the Covid-19 vaccine leaving him “partially paralyzed and blind”.In a statement to NBC News, Foxx’s representatives called the claims “completely inaccurate.” @ksorbs A representative for Jamie Foxx has shut down conspiracy theories that the actor’s recent hospitalisation was due to the Covid-19 vaccine leaving him “partially paralyzed and blind”.In a statement to NBC News, Foxx’s representatives called the claims “completely inaccurate.”

Jason Whitlock has sought to explore similar connections between the vaccine and Damar Hamlin's cardiac scare. However, even in that case, no link has been established between taking the shot and him collapsing on the field. A majority of NFL players are vaccinated without issue.

While Jason Whitlock is insistent that he is not weaving a theory, there might be others thinking along these lines. But in the case of Damar Hamlin, no proof has been found that the COVID vaccine caused his cardiac arrest. And Jamie Foxx has refuted through his representatives that his health scare had anything to do with the jab. That is how it stands right now.

Poll : 0 votes