Javonte Williams injury update: When will Broncos RB return to action?

The Denver Broncos fans can finally start getting excited about seeing Javonte Williams back in action. The running back made the All-Rookie team in 2021 but his last season was ended in Week 4. Playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, he tore his ACL and LCL and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Now, though, he can say with some confidence when he expects to be back. He was asked about it by ESPN at a football camp he was hosting with cornerback Pat Surtain II. He said the plan for him is to be there at the start of the training camp when veterans report back on July 25:

"I mean, that's the plan (to be cleared prior to the start of the training camp). I feel like I'm ready to go... It's just all about the evaluation, how the Broncos feel about it... Just seeing how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that.''

He pegged his return on two parameters. The first is how he feels about his own body. That means getting back into his normal movements and also recapturing his previous speed. He also said that it will depend on how the Denver Broncos feel about it and if they give him the clearance to return.

The biggest challenge for Javonte Williams has been overcoming the mental barrier and fear of injury and contact as a power runner. He said:

"Just the mental part, being to be able to move like you have your whole life. For the first two months, you're just kind of sitting in bed trying to get it to bend all over again. That's the hardest part. [But] that's who I got to be, that's who I've been my whole life. I don't want to get back on the field playing scared or timid, so when I do get back out there, I want to be 100%."

Sean Payton also expresses confidence in Javonte Williams' return

Javonte Williams' own confidence lines up with how his new head coach with the Denver Broncos sees it. Sean Payton has always had this timeline in mind during the offseason and previously said:

"Our current starter is doing extremely well. I would tell you we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that's good news -- [that's] Javonte."

It was that confidence that allowed the Broncos to not go for a single running back in the five picks they had in the 2023 NFL Draft.

