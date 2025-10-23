Javonte Williams makes thoughts clear on being released by Broncos as RB reignites career with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams will be up against his former team, the Denver Broncos in their Week 8 clash at his former stomping ground on Monday.Williams, selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, was released by the team last year. He signed a one-year $3.5 million deal with the Cowboys in March.The Broncos released the 25-year-old despite a career-best season with 346 receiving yards and 52 receptions. Williams reflected on his departure from Denver ahead of Sunday's clash.&quot;It was kind of mutual,&quot; Williams said. &quot;They wanted to go a different route. I felt like the Cowboys wanted me, so that's where I wanted to be&quot;Williams said he holds no grudges over his exit and reflected on his time with the Broncos.&quot;It was just a good atmosphere,&quot; Williams said. &quot;I loved the team, I loved the staff, the coaches. I had a good time. It probably didn't go the way I wanted it to go, but I mean, I'm here now.&quot;The star running back has made an instant impact with his new team as he has the second-most rushing yards (592) in the league this season behind Jonathan Taylor (697) after seven weeks.Cowboys star Javonte Williams downplayed &quot;revenge&quot; narrative ahead of Broncos showdownWhile there has been murmurs of a &quot;revenge game&quot; for Javonte Williams when he squares up against the Broncos on Sunday, the Cowboys running back downplayed the narrative.&quot;I feel like it's just another championship opportunity,&quot; Williams said. &quot;We treat every game the same. Great team, great defense, great offense. We've just got to go out and execute…&quot;&quot;I'm just going to go out there and play my game, do what I've got to do, and try to make plays for my teammates.&quot;Apart from his 592 rushing yards, Williams has also posted seven touchdowns (six rushing TDs). His touchdown tally is the joint-most by a Cowboys player after the first seven games of the season.He is coming off a solid performance against the Washington Commanders in his last outing, rushing for 116 yards with 19 carries, his second game with more than 100 yards rushing this season.