  Javonte Williams makes thoughts clear on being released by Broncos as RB reignites career with Cowboys

Javonte Williams makes thoughts clear on being released by Broncos as RB reignites career with Cowboys

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:41 GMT
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Javonte Williams makes thoughts clear on being released by Broncos as RB reignites career with Cowboys - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams will be up against his former team, the Denver Broncos in their Week 8 clash at his former stomping ground on Monday.

Williams, selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, was released by the team last year. He signed a one-year $3.5 million deal with the Cowboys in March.

The Broncos released the 25-year-old despite a career-best season with 346 receiving yards and 52 receptions. Williams reflected on his departure from Denver ahead of Sunday's clash.

"It was kind of mutual," Williams said. "They wanted to go a different route. I felt like the Cowboys wanted me, so that's where I wanted to be"
Williams said he holds no grudges over his exit and reflected on his time with the Broncos.

"It was just a good atmosphere," Williams said. "I loved the team, I loved the staff, the coaches. I had a good time. It probably didn't go the way I wanted it to go, but I mean, I'm here now."

The star running back has made an instant impact with his new team as he has the second-most rushing yards (592) in the league this season behind Jonathan Taylor (697) after seven weeks.

Cowboys star Javonte Williams downplayed "revenge" narrative ahead of Broncos showdown

While there has been murmurs of a "revenge game" for Javonte Williams when he squares up against the Broncos on Sunday, the Cowboys running back downplayed the narrative.

"I feel like it's just another championship opportunity," Williams said. "We treat every game the same. Great team, great defense, great offense. We've just got to go out and execute…"
"I'm just going to go out there and play my game, do what I've got to do, and try to make plays for my teammates."

Apart from his 592 rushing yards, Williams has also posted seven touchdowns (six rushing TDs). His touchdown tally is the joint-most by a Cowboys player after the first seven games of the season.

He is coming off a solid performance against the Washington Commanders in his last outing, rushing for 116 yards with 19 carries, his second game with more than 100 yards rushing this season.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

