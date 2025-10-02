Jaxon Smith-Njigba shares honest thoughts on Emeka Egbuka leading OROY odds for 2025

Jaxon Smith-Njigba praised his former Ohio State teammate, Emeka Egbuka, while previewing the Seahawks’ upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The Seattle receiver noted Egbuka’s polished game since college and acknowledged how quickly the rookie has made an impression in the NFL.

Ad

Egbuka has emerged as an early frontrunner in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Smith-Njigba balanced admiration with competitiveness as he prepared to face Tampa Bay’s latest weapon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's been a pro since his freshman year, and just to see him, you know, at this level now, balling out," Smith-Njigba said on Thursday, via "The Rich Eisen Show."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's awesome to see, you know, a brother of mine, and you know him and Baker, you can see, you know, that relationship building, I'm sure, you know, they put a lot of a lot of work in this off season. So hopefully we can slow them down this weekend, though. I know it's going to be a good challenge."

Ad

Trending

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL "Hopefully we can slow them down this weekend. I know it's going to be a good challenge, I'm looking forward to it." Jaxson Smith-Njigba shares his thoughts on Emeka Egbuka and the Buccaneers ahead of their game this Sunday 🍿 Stream the @RichEisenShow on @DisneyPlus and the

Ad

Smith-Njigba singled out the chemistry between Egbuka and Baker Mayfield, a pairing that has established itself in Tampa Bay’s attack.

Emeka Egbuka’s breakout raises the stakes

NFL: SEP 28 Eagles at Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Emeka Egbuka’s first month as a professional has drawn national attention, highlighted by his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month award for September. His early production, including multiple long touchdowns and consistent yardage, has also pushed him into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Ad

Egbuka’s speed and precision have made him reliable, especially with veteran targets recovering from injuries. His ability to maintain efficiency under added attention has only strengthened his case.

Egbuka returns to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday to face a Seattle secondary led by Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.

While Egbuka has become a headline story for the Buccaneers, Smith-Njigba is carving one with the Seahawks. Through four weeks, he has emerged as Sam Darnold’s most reliable target, and their developing partnership has been a driving force behind Seattle’s strong start.

Both teams enter Sunday's matchup at 3-1, with rising stars on each sideline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.