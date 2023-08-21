The Seattle Seahawks addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba to an already dangerous wide receiver room was thought to be great business in the draft.

Because Smith-Njigba hardly played last season for Ohio State due to a hamstring injury, some fans were skeptical over his selection, but still harbored hope he could be a superb player. Well, after two preseason games, Seattle fans got their answer.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Jaxon Smith-Njigba wowed fans with a superb catch and run-after-the-catch to set up Seattle on the one-yard line, and fans went crazy.

While Smith-Njigba's catch was against Dallas backups, it was still impressive, and in truth, he probably should have scored a touchdown.

Such was his catch that one NFL fan has labeled the Seahawks trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Smith-Njigba as the league's best trio:

"Seahawks got the best WR trio by FAR."

Other NFL fans hopped on the Jaxon Smith-Njigba bandwagon after his catch.

It looks like everyone is now all aboard the Smith-Njigba train for the season, and if he can consistently produce this level of play, then the Seattle offense is going to cook.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Seahawks NFC challengers?

Adding a receiver of Smith-Njigba's caliber to an offense that was ranked ninth in scoring last season, the Seahawks have one of the NFL's most underrated offenses.

Then, add in rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, who will partner Kenneth Walker, and suddenly, Seattle can hit you between the eyes through the air or on the ground.

While the NFC, for some, is down to three teams – the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers – the Seahawks are looming as a dark horse.

The addition of Smith-Njigba now gives Shane Waldron a true three-headed monster on offense. And while the rookie receiver hasn't played an NFL down that counts yet, the expectation is that when he does, good things will happen.

