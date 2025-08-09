"Jaxson Dart was darting": NFL fans react as Giants take 34-25 win over Bills in preseason opener

New York Giants fans got their first glimpse of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart on Saturday after he made his debut in the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback, drafted in the first round, gave a solid impression to fans as he began his professional journey.Dart was the second quarterback to play in the game for the Giants, coming in for starter Russell Wilson after their first drive, and playing until the end of the first half. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, with the team scoring on three of his four drives.Jaxson Dart showcased his fearlessness ahead of the game. The former Ole Miss quarterback was ready to take on the challenge as he did during his college football days. This played a crucial role in his outstanding performance at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.&quot;I'm not scared,&quot; Dart said Thursday. &quot;When I go out there, I'm going to play the game I know how to play. ... I think if you're going to play scared as a quarterback, you shouldn't be out there.&quot;The brilliant performance of Dart in his first appearance for the Giants has generated a lot of reactions from the fans. The quarterback has shown signs that the franchise’s investment in him is bound to pay off. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:Other reactions from fans:Rowdy @RowdySalLINKJosh Allen outplayed by Jaxson Dart 😂😂😂ALLDAYDRE @palataciousLINKDart played well. Looked poised made mostly the right reads with the exception of a few errant passes. Future is BRIGHTJaxson Dart studied Josh Allen’s tape ahead of his NFL debutJaxson Dart turned to his idol, Josh Allen, for some guidance before his debut. The rookie quarterback studied hours of tape of the reigning NFL MVP while the Giants' coach, Brian Daboll, was the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. This seemed to have paid off.“This is the only NFL offense I can really compare it to, so it’s all I know of at this moment,” Dart explained via the Giants’ website. “I think that when you're kind of able to get the base fundamentals of it down, then you're able to just obviously grow your knowledge and what not.&quot;Dart also had the guidance of an experienced name in the Giants quarterback room heading into his debut. Jameis Winston gave him solid advice on how to navigate life in the NFL.“I tell him it’s one day at a time. The NFL is the only league where yesterday and tomorrow don’t matter,” Winston said on “The Pivot” podcast. “I tell him all of the time, ‘It’s a new day. Be grateful for it. Be glad and rejoice in it.’ Because literally, that’s the NFL. One play at a time, one day at a time and that’s all you can focus on.”Jaxson Dart is expected to make an appearance in the remaining two preseason games for the Giants. While he's not expected to receive significant playing time in his rookie season, he's seen as the future of the franchise under Daboll's leadership.