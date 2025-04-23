Jaxson Dart hovers between Rounds 1 and 2 in the 2025 Draft's quarterback hierarchy. He certainly has the talents and mentality to be a top-tier player, as he proved in 2024 when he exploded for 4,296 yards and 29 touchdowns and gave the Ole Miss Rebels their first streak of ten-win seasons.

And one anonymous AFC coordinator has a very bold potential analogy for him - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' former Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, who exceeded expectations in his 2023 debut and was rewarded for it with a three-year, $100-million extension during the following offseason:

"[Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin] has actually gotten back to some of his old-school West Coast roots, doing some more conceptual stuff. I think it has to do with the fact that he trusts the guy. [Dart]'s got a little s--- to him, too. He plays like Baker -- he just doesn't throw it quite as good as Baker does."

Meanwhile, an NFC assistant believes he has "big upside":

"He's accurate on the short and intermediate pass game, can anticipate throws, smart, changes his arm angle, can get outside the pocket and make throws... If he just improves consistency with some of his lower-body stuff, he'll be really good from a technique standpoint."

Jaxson Dart discusses preparedness for NFL as Draft looms

There has been some surprising news about Jaxson Dart: after initially being announced to have been invited, he will not be attending the Draft. No reason has been given so far, but he is determined to make his mark in the NFL anyway.

Speaking to ABC's Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX, he said of his "dream":

“I’m really just trying to improve. I know that if I control things that I can control, everything’s going to play out the right way. So I’m not even too nervous about that at all.”

Much has been made about Shedeur Sanders being someone who can change organizational cultures and turn around programs, but the Utah native also considers himself one:

“I’ve had success at every level. I’ve been been able to win at a rate that hadn’t been done before at (Ole Miss). I think there’s a lot of great quarterbacks out here, but for me, I feel like the intangibles and what I bring to the organization kind of set me apart.”

In that same interview Dart also discussed his relationship with two-time Super Bowl Champion and Rebels legend Eli Manning and inheriting a competitive spirit from his father Brandon, a former safety at Utah.

