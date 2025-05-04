Wan'Dale Robinson came back home to Kentucky on over the weekend to bask in the experience of watching the state's horse racing Derby in Churchill Downs. However, he was not alone.

On Friday, the New York Giants wide receiver took to Instagram Stories to post an image of himself with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart during the Kentucky Oaks, an all-girls support event to the prestigious horse race. Both players wore pink, bluish-gray and white suit combinations (as well as headgear):

Speaking to FanDuelTV's Maria Montgomery on the red carpet, he said:

"I love coming home. The people of Ketucky - it speaks for itself. So anytime I get a chance to come back and see everybody, and see some new faces, I'm always down for it.'"

Also present at the Derby was Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who was Robinson's teammate at the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2021 collegiate season. The two predicted that Journalism would win - which ultimately did not happen, as he was narrowly beaten by Sovereignty.

Wan'Dale Robinson receives Kentucky's highest order at breakfast event, discusses Giants' hopes for 2025

Even though he currently playes for the nation's largest media market, Wan'Dale Robinson will always have Kentucky in his heart. He was born and raised there, and broke out at what would ultimately be his only season of college football at the eponymous university.

His excellence was recognized during the 57th Annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center back in March. Governor Andy Beshear conferred upon him The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the state's highest civilian order.

During his keynote speech, Robinson was asked about the Giants' plans to rebound from their abysmal performance in 2024. He assured the audience that the team would win more games than it did:

“I will definitely say it will be better than last year. We gotta get that quarterback, and I’m confident that our GM (Joe Schoen) and head coach (Brian Daboll) will get that done. I think once that is taken care of, my numbers will speak for themselves.”

Sticking to the topic of football, he also discussed the imprtance of teamwork in the sport:

“All eleven (players) have to be working together for a play to work. Literally one guy can miss a block and the whole play looks very bad and everybody else can be doing their jobs.”

Giants OTAs begin on May 27 alnd will last until June 13. A veterans' (mandatory) minicamp will be held from June 17 to 19.

