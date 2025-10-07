Jaxson Dart gives clear verdict on availability in Giants vs. Eagles Week 6 game amid hamstring injury scare

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has delivered a positive verdict on his availability ahead of the team’s Thursday game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dart offered his reassurance while answering questions from reporters on Tuesday.The rookie quarterback’s response was a brief three-word confirmation of his readiness to play on Thursday. “Never in doubt,” he said.The first-round pick was tagged a limited participant on the practice report from Monday, amidst concerns about a hamstring injury. By Tuesday, however, the status improved as he was labeled a full participant on Tuesday’s report.The Giants selected the former Ole Miss standout with the No. 25 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. While he started the season behind Russell Wilson in the Giants’ quarterbacks depth chart, he has since replaced the 36-year-old as the starting quarterback.Starting the last two games for the Giants, Jaxson Dart led the team to their only win of the season so far against the Chargers. However, the quarterback injured his hamstring during the game, briefly leaving the game for evaluation for a possible concussion.Jaxson Dart’s performance as starter for the GiantsGoing 13 of 20 for 111 yards and a score, Dart’s NFL debut was memorable, with 54 more yards on the ground for another score. His second start was one he’d want to quickly forget, however, as the Giants fell to a 26-14 loss to the Saints.While he threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, he also gave away two interceptions and committed a fumble. The result was unacceptable for the young quarterback, who wasn’t afraid of taking responsibility for it. He said after the loss:“We have to cut that (stuff) out, and it starts with me just being a leader. As a quarterback, I put that on myself. I told the guys in the locker room, ‘This one’s on me, and I’m going to get better.’”On Thursday, Jaxson Dart will lead the Giants against a Philadelphia team that is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season. The Eagles are 4-1 and lead the NFC East. It will be a daunting task for the 22-year-old, on whose shoulders the Giants’ comeback hopes for this season lie.Daunting is not strange to Dart, who led the Rebels to back-to-back 10-win finishes in 2023 and 2024. Whether he can inspire the Giants’ offense to lead the team’s comeback drive remains to be seen.