  • Jaxson Dart makes feelings known on Giants' QB plans after rookie gets first and third reps at mini camp

Jaxson Dart makes feelings known on Giants' QB plans after rookie gets first and third reps at mini camp

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jun 19, 2025 13:49 GMT
The New York Giants traded back into the first round to select Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick in this year's NFL draft. However, the team had already signed Russell Wilson before draft day, and the veteran quarterback has since been named the team's starter ahead of the 2025 season.

Head coach Brian Daboll intends to install Wilson as the starting quarterback in order to give Dart time to develop as a backup through the 2025 campaign.

The rookie quarterback discussed his role as a backup at this point in the summer with the media during the team's mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

"I just trust them. They’ve had this blueprint and they’ve done it with different quarterbacks and you’ve seen them succeed at the highest level," Dart said. "So, I trust them. And for me, I’m just trying to be the most coachable player that I can. I want to play well in the offense. I want to be able to manage it and operate it at the highest level."
Dart was outstanding during spring practice, according to Daboll, who also said the quarterback has been taking information well. Dart said he feels he has made great progress in comprehending the team's offense, as he acknowledged his coach's comment on Wednesday.

"Obviously, I’ve got to dive into a lot more," Dart added. "But, I’m definitely just trying to take it to the next level this summer, really just lock in, hone in on as much as I can throughout the time so that way, when I get back for training camp, I’m on an even better level than I am now."

Before the start of the season, Dart will have more opportunities to showcase his abilities to his coaches when the Giants start their preseason with a road game against the Buffalo Bills on August 9.

Jaxson Dart quickly becoming a fan favourite at the New York Giants

Jaxson Dart entered the New York Giants minicamp as a likely third-string option because of the presence of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson on the roster. However, following strong performances this spring, he has already won over more Giants fans, and everyone seems to be watching him.

Dart has practiced with both the first and second teams for the past week. He also made a pass that left everyone impressed during the last minicamp practice on Tuesday.

Wilson is still the starting quarterback in New York, and because the veteran was brought in to be a leader, that probably will remain the case this offseason. However, given how quickly the rookie develops in his first offseason, the coaching staff will need to bring up the topic again after 2025.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

