Jaxson Dart name-drops Giants rookies sticking out the most during training camp

Jaxson Dart will enter his first year with the New York Giants in the 2025 season. Although the quarterback is not expected to get the starting role, he is considered the face of the team's future.

Dart talked about three players who impressed him on the field during his three months with the Giants.

“I knew Abdul (Carter) was legit before,” Dart said on Tuesday, via the "Up & Adams" show. “I already played against him in college. I went in a lot of meetings saying he was one of the best player I’ve ever played against. It’s been fun playing with (Skattebo), he’s my locker buddy, so he has a ton of energy every single day.

“A guy that’s come up here and played really well is (wide receiver) Dalen Cambre. UDFA guy who does his job to an elite level and someone that we can always rely on.”

New York took Abdul Carter at No. 3 in April, while making Dart its second first-round pick. The Giants also added running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round and signed Dalen Cambre as an undrafted free agent.

It will be interesting to see how their rookies fare in the upcoming season.

Jaxson Dart explains his gameplan ahead of rookie year with Giants

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart opened up on how he plans to navigate his game heading into his rookie year with the New York Giants.

“I don’t want to play like a robot,” Dart said on Sunday, via NFL.com.

“I think that’s just my play style. When I’m on the field, I’m going to be aggressive in any situation. A quote that we go by in the quarterback room is, ‘Being aggressive but not reckless.’ So, when you have opportunities to put the dagger in, that’s what you have to do. And, at the same time, you can’t be reckless.”

The Giants will likely use Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. However, Dart could fight for the backup role with another veteran, Jameis Winston.

New York will open its 2025 season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

