Jaxson Dart receives hype from Giants GM's daughter Sydney Schoen and her friend Lulu Edmonson for rookie's QB1 debut vs. Chargers

Jaxson Dart officially started as QB1 for the New York Giants today in their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Ahead of the clash, Giants GM Joe Schoen's daughter Sydney Schoen's friend, Lulu Edmondson, showed support for the rookie QB.Lulu posted a picture with Jaxson on her Instagram Story, where the QB was in full practice gear, wearing a red No. 6 jersey and helmet.&quot;QB1,&quot; Lulu wrote on the storyAlongside stood Sydney Schoen and another friend, Ellie Rogers.Sydney also reposted Lulu's picture on her IG Story.Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydneybschoen)Jaxson Dart played college football at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). Before that, he started his college career at USC (University of Southern California) in 2021. He transferred to Ole Miss in 2022, where he became the starting quarterback.Similarly, Lulu Edmonson is a student at Ole Miss.Jaxson Dart was drafted by the New York Giants on April 24, 2025, during the first round of the NFL Draft. He was selected with the No. 25 pick after the Giants traded back into the first round to get him.Jaxson Dart had a strong debut in Week 4 as the Giants' starting QB against the ChargersJaxson Dart had a great first game as the Giants' starting quarterback in Week 4 against the Chargers. He threw 13 passes out of 20 for 111 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions, and ran the ball 10 times for 54 yards and scored a rushing touchdown on the opening drive.Dart started the game strong with a long drive and later came back after a brief injury check to throw his first NFL touchdown pass. He stayed calm under pressure and helped the Giants win, giving the Chargers their first loss of the season.The New York Giants' next game is on Sunday, October 5, 2025, against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.Looking back at the Giants' Week 3 game, former QB1 Russell Wilson was officially benched. After a rough start to the season, the Giants decided to start rookie Jaxson instead.Russell was reportedly frustrated but supportive.