  Jaxson Dart receives hype from Giants GM's daughter Sydney Schoen and her friend Lulu Edmonson for rookie's QB1 debut vs. Chargers

Jaxson Dart receives hype from Giants GM's daughter Sydney Schoen and her friend Lulu Edmonson for rookie's QB1 debut vs. Chargers

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 28, 2025 21:41 GMT
Jaxson Dart gets hyped by Giants GM
Jaxson Dart gets hyped by Giants GM's daughter Sydney Schoen and her friend Lulu Edmonson for QB1 debut vs. Chargers

Jaxson Dart officially started as QB1 for the New York Giants today in their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Ahead of the clash, Giants GM Joe Schoen's daughter Sydney Schoen's friend, Lulu Edmondson, showed support for the rookie QB.

Lulu posted a picture with Jaxson on her Instagram Story, where the QB was in full practice gear, wearing a red No. 6 jersey and helmet.

"QB1," Lulu wrote on the story

Alongside stood Sydney Schoen and another friend, Ellie Rogers.

Sydney also reposted Lulu's picture on her IG Story.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydneybschoen)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydneybschoen)

Jaxson Dart played college football at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). Before that, he started his college career at USC (University of Southern California) in 2021. He transferred to Ole Miss in 2022, where he became the starting quarterback.

Similarly, Lulu Edmonson is a student at Ole Miss.

Jaxson Dart was drafted by the New York Giants on April 24, 2025, during the first round of the NFL Draft. He was selected with the No. 25 pick after the Giants traded back into the first round to get him.

Jaxson Dart had a strong debut in Week 4 as the Giants’ starting QB against the Chargers

Jaxson Dart had a great first game as the Giants’ starting quarterback in Week 4 against the Chargers. He threw 13 passes out of 20 for 111 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions, and ran the ball 10 times for 54 yards and scored a rushing touchdown on the opening drive.

Dart started the game strong with a long drive and later came back after a brief injury check to throw his first NFL touchdown pass. He stayed calm under pressure and helped the Giants win, giving the Chargers their first loss of the season.

The New York Giants’ next game is on Sunday, October 5, 2025, against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Looking back at the Giants' Week 3 game, former QB1 Russell Wilson was officially benched. After a rough start to the season, the Giants decided to start rookie Jaxson instead.

Russell was reportedly frustrated but supportive.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

