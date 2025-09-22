Jaxson Dart reveals true feelings on Russell Wilson benching calls from Giants fans and "We want Dart" chants during SNF loss to Chiefs

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has come forward to talk about what took place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night. While veteran quarterback Russell Wilson struggled on the field to make any offensive impact, the Kansas City Chiefs ended up securing a dominating 9-22 victory in Week 3.During the game, fans at MetLife Stadium made noise and chanted how they wanted the Giants to swap Russell Wilson with Jaxson Dart on the field. During the post-game interview, the rookie stated that his main priority was making plays on the field.&quot;I didn't really pay attention to it,&quot; Dart said. &quot;Just trying to get the ball out fast. Trying to set a clear operation behind the line of scrimmage. ... &quot;I was just focused on the play.&quot;The Giants acquired Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Despite a strong preseason performance, he was named the backup on the depth chart while Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback.However, after three consecutive losses to start the season, fans are questioning the veteran's fit as the QB1 of the team. On Sunday against the Chiefs, Wilson completed 18 of the 32 passes he attempted for 160 yards. He did not score any touchdowns, but did manage to throw two interceptions.Giants HC Brian Daboll opens up about Jaxson Dart taking over as the team's starting quarterbackIn the post-game press conference, Daboll came forward to discuss if they would replace Wilson with the rookie quarterback after a 0-3 record. However, he refused to give a conclusive answer to this question.Daboll, however, did talk about Dart's progress so far this season and stated that they will continue to develop him as a player.&quot;Yeah, you guys have asked me about players after games. I'm not gonna answer that,&quot; Daboll said as per CBS Sports.&quot;Jaxson's progressing well. We'll continue to work with him. I got a lot of confidence in him, his development that he's had, and that's what we'll continue to do. Look, I'd be booing too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That's the nature of it. We gotta be better.&quot;Jaxson Dart did come in for one play on Sunday against the Chiefs, making his debut at MetLife Stadium. However, it was not enough to make an impact and help the Giants make a comeback attempt in Week 3. They next face the Chargers on Sept. 28.