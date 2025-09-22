  • home icon
  Jaxson Dart reveals true feelings on Russell Wilson benching calls from Giants fans and "We want Dart" chants during SNF loss to Chiefs

Jaxson Dart reveals true feelings on Russell Wilson benching calls from Giants fans and "We want Dart" chants during SNF loss to Chiefs

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:39 GMT
Jaxson Dart reveals true feelings on Russell Wilson benching calls from Giants fans and "We want Dart" chants during SNF loss to Chiefs
Jaxson Dart reveals true feelings on Russell Wilson benching calls from Giants fans and "We want Dart" chants during SNF loss to Chiefs

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has come forward to talk about what took place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night. While veteran quarterback Russell Wilson struggled on the field to make any offensive impact, the Kansas City Chiefs ended up securing a dominating 9-22 victory in Week 3.

During the game, fans at MetLife Stadium made noise and chanted how they wanted the Giants to swap Russell Wilson with Jaxson Dart on the field. During the post-game interview, the rookie stated that his main priority was making plays on the field.

"I didn't really pay attention to it," Dart said. "Just trying to get the ball out fast. Trying to set a clear operation behind the line of scrimmage. ... "I was just focused on the play."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants acquired Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Despite a strong preseason performance, he was named the backup on the depth chart while Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback.

However, after three consecutive losses to start the season, fans are questioning the veteran's fit as the QB1 of the team. On Sunday against the Chiefs, Wilson completed 18 of the 32 passes he attempted for 160 yards. He did not score any touchdowns, but did manage to throw two interceptions.

Giants HC Brian Daboll opens up about Jaxson Dart taking over as the team's starting quarterback

In the post-game press conference, Daboll came forward to discuss if they would replace Wilson with the rookie quarterback after a 0-3 record. However, he refused to give a conclusive answer to this question.

Daboll, however, did talk about Dart's progress so far this season and stated that they will continue to develop him as a player.

"Yeah, you guys have asked me about players after games. I'm not gonna answer that," Daboll said as per CBS Sports.
"Jaxson's progressing well. We'll continue to work with him. I got a lot of confidence in him, his development that he's had, and that's what we'll continue to do. Look, I'd be booing too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That's the nature of it. We gotta be better."

Jaxson Dart did come in for one play on Sunday against the Chiefs, making his debut at MetLife Stadium. However, it was not enough to make an impact and help the Giants make a comeback attempt in Week 3. They next face the Chargers on Sept. 28.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

