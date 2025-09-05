Jaxson Dart’s ex-GF, Lola Sexton, drops 2-word reaction pledging allegiance to $8,300,000,000 NFC franchise

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:42 GMT
Jaxson Dart &amp; ex-gf Lola Sexton
Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend, Lola Sexton, supported the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their season-opening game. The NFL season started this week, and on Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champion played against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sexton shared a story on Instagram, cheering for the team. She posted a mirror selfie while holding her phone. She wore a white top, light blue denim and a camouflage cap to complete her look.

“Go birds,” Sexton wrote.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are valued at $8.3 billion (via Forbes), have had a fantastic start to their new season. They won two of preseason games and kicked off the regular campaign with a 24-20 victory against the Cowboys.

The NFC franchise next take on the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they defeated to win the Super Bowl earlier this year. The Chiefs were looking to complete a historic three-peat.

Meanwhile, Lola Sexton’s ex-boyfriend is preparing for his rookie season in the NFL with the New York Giants. He was a first-round pick in the draft. Sexton and Dart dated while they were in college but parted ways last year.

Jaxson Dart brings the style game strong with Lovesac partnership

On Wednesday, Jaxson Dart shared a post in collaboration with Lovesac, an American furniture brand, on Instagram. He posted a promotional reel, reflecting on his excitement for the start of the new season.

"Getting ready for the season on and off the field. @lovesac Sactionals with StealthTech surround sound is the ultimate game changer. #lovesacpartner," Dart wrote.
He wore stylish cream-colored pants paired with a black denim jacket and white shoes

The former Ole Miss quarterback played two of three preseason games and had a decent outing. The New York Giants started their preseason against the Buffalo Bills, winning 34-25, with Dart recording 164 passing yards.

He next played against the New York Jets, recording 137 passing yards as the Giants won again. The Giants defeated the New England Patriots to win their final preseason game, but Dart missed the matchup.

They start the new season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7. In his final year of college football, Dart recorded 4,279 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for him in the NFL season.

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Bhargav
